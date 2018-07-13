Late night munchies? Here’s where to satisfy your hunger in Columbia

At some point in our lives, we’ve all had late night cravings for food.
Sometimes it’s because you’ve been out enjoying ourselves — with or without adult beverages — or just getting off a late shift at work, or simply gotten a case of the hungries after most restaurants have shuttered the kitchen for the night. You just need something that will hit the spot and tie you over until a more respectable hour of the morning (or afternoon).
Here’s a list of late-night spots — other than IHOP, Waffle House and Cook-Out — where you might be able to satisfy that late night hunger. We’ve tried to list in chronological order as to when the kitchen closes. Let us know if we left out your favorite.
Nicky’s Pizza: 2123 Greene St., kitchen closes at midnight Thursday through Saturday. What to get: stromboli packed with pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella, served with marinara sauce.
Henry’s Restaurant and Bar: 2865 Devine St., kitchen closes at midnight Monday through Saturday. What to get: if it’s been a particularly long night, try The Messy One burger with chili, bacon, egg, and American cheese
Tio’s Mexican Cafe: 921 Sumter St., kitchen closes at midnight Monday through Wednesday, 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. What to get: tacos... or Tex Mex migas (two scrambled eggs with crisp tortillas. pico de gallo and cheese with fresh lime, guacamole, rice, refried beans and two flour tortillas on the side).
The Whig: basement level at 1200 Main St., kitchen closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday & Saturday. What to get: smoked gouda mac n cheese, and add bacon while you’re at it.
Publick House: 2307 Devine St., kitchen closes at midnight Monday through Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday & Saturday. What to get: can’t go wrong with the wings.
Sammi’s Deli: 2009 Greene St., kitchen closes at 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 a.m. Sunday. What to get: gyros, baby! Or wings.
Menkoi Ramen: 1004 Gervais St., kitchen closes at 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. What to get: spicy ramen made with yellow noodles and marinated boiled pork in a spicy broth
Insomnia Cookies: 2013 Devine St., open until 3 a.m. every day, AND they deliver! What to get: the Six Pack — your choice of classic cookies, mix and match. Snickerdoodles, anyone?
Eddie’s Calzones: 817 Harden St., open (and delivery) until 4 a.m. What to get: go heavy with the Meatnormous classic calzone, or a little lighter with the veggie.
Beezer’s: 919 Sumter St., open until 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 4 a.m. Friday & Saturday. What to get: go for the double meat Godfather — Genoa salami, Capicola ham, Virginia ham, provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, herbs, oil and vinegar.
Bar None: 620 Harden St., kitchen open until 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, 1 a.m. Saturday & Sunday. What to get: check the daily specials, but the smoked wings or brisket are wonderful.
A side note: Columbia has changed its ordinance that allows businesses to serve beer and wine past 2 a.m. In order to keep serving drinks all night, businesses will now have to continue serving their full menu of food, as well, according to the law.
