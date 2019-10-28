Food & Drink

Pepperoni-melt pretzels on the menu for Rosewood pretzel shop that opens this week

COLUMBIA, SC

The pretzels are almost ready to leave the oven.

The new Philly Pretzel Factory on Rosewood Drive will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Philly-based pretzel shop is opening in the Rosewood Shopping Center, 2800 Rosewood Drive, next to Publix.

The national chain — based in Philadelphia, of course — is known for its fat-free and cholesterol-free offerings, local co-owner Alex Ravitz told The State.

But you can also get meat-filled pretzels, pepperoni melts, cheesesteaks, pretzel dogs and a wide variety of dips.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant is currently split between covering Richland County and the 2020 presidential race. He has more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.
  Comments  