Pepperoni-melt pretzels on the menu for Rosewood pretzel shop that opens this week

The pretzels are almost ready to leave the oven.

The new Philly Pretzel Factory on Rosewood Drive will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Philly-based pretzel shop is opening in the Rosewood Shopping Center, 2800 Rosewood Drive, next to Publix.

The national chain — based in Philadelphia, of course — is known for its fat-free and cholesterol-free offerings, local co-owner Alex Ravitz told The State.

But you can also get meat-filled pretzels, pepperoni melts, cheesesteaks, pretzel dogs and a wide variety of dips.

