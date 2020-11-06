A second Chipotle opens in one of Lexington’s fastest growing areas. Here’s where

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill at 2871 Sunset Blvd. across from Lexington Medical Center opened to customers Wednesday.

The West Columbia location is the second Chipotle in Lexington. The other restaurant is further down Sunset Boulevard near Lexington High School. Columbia has five Chipotle restaurants, according to Chipotle’s website.

In recent years, West Columbia has made efforts to revitalize and redevelop the city. The city has been working to bring the boom of Columbia’s Vista, where one Chipotle has been successful since 2013, across the bridge.

The hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Chipotle is in a new shopping center next to a Dunkin Donuts that opened in September.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain focuses on burritos and burrito bowls that people can customize.

Chipotle is still seeking employees to staff this new location.