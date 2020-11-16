Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits announces an opening date for Columbia storefront location

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will open on Main Street in Columbia Nov. 19, 2020.

One of Soda City Market’s popular vendors, Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will open its first brick and mortar location Nov. 19 at 2430 Main St.

The restaurant is located next to J. Brown Studio in the North Main Street area of Columbia. The business joins the developing Noma district between Cottontown and Elmwood Park.

Husband and wife Renee and Todd Adams opened Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits as a tent vendor at Soda City in 2018. The team catered at breweries, markets and events in addition to operating weekly at Soda City.

“We love being a part of people’s Saturday mornings while they shop with small businesses and spend time mingling with friends, family and neighbors,” said Renee Adams. “For people who want something a little more low key or intimate, they can swing by our new storefront to get their biscuit fix.”

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The eatery offers biscuits ranging from seasonal selections such as crab cake biscuits and pumpkin pie biscuit pudding to its staple items like the chipotle pimento cheese and sausage biscuit.

Rambo’s will remain open at Soda City on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.

“Seeing something that was once a pipe dream come to fruition is mind boggling,” said Adams.