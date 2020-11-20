The State in Columbia SC Logo
Five Points Chick-fil-A closing for a few weeks. When can you get a chicken sandwich?

Columbia, S.C.

The Chick-fil-A in Five Points announced that it will be closing the day before Thanksgiving for renovations.

It’s anticipated to take six to eight weeks for the fast-food chain to reopen with a new look, according to a post on the franchise’s Twitter account.

In the post, the restaurant at 901 Harden St. announced that it will share updates of the progress of the remodel.

Closing for the holiday period means customers will have an extremely limited time to pick up their peppermint shakes, chicken tortilla soup and Christmas gift cards.

Between Columbia and Lexington, there is no shortage of Chick-fil-A restaurants, with nine other locations to choose from.

