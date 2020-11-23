Longtime Columbia restaurateur talks Bourbon expansion, COVID struggles and more

Kristian Niemi has been on the forefront of the Columbia restaurant scene since 1993.

From Vista Friendly’s to Solstice to Gervais and Vine and Rosso, Niemi has no shortage of restaurant experience in the Midlands.

He currently owns Bourbon on Main Street in Columbia and Black Rooster in West Columbia. Niemi’s latest project is an expansion of Bourbon into the next door space on Main Street that was previously occupied by Blue Flour Bakery.

“The Blue Flour space will become more of a kind of turn of the century lounge,” said Niemi.

Niemi expects the lounge to open in January after some construction and design to the space that will carry over the New Orleans “upscale dining saloon feel” of Bourbon to the former bakery.

Customers will be able to choose whether they want small plates and drinks in the lounge or a full service meal in the restaurant. The First Citizens building that Bourbon occupies was built in 1869 and only allows a back hallway entrance to connect the storefronts.

Due to the historical aspect of the building, Niemi said the expansion will not tear through any of the brick walls between the venues. Instead, customers will choose their dining experience and stay in a single space.

Bourbon specializes in whiskey and Cajun- Creole food, while Black Rooster is a French- casual restaurant. Niemi said he was one of the first in Columbia to close both restaurants because of the pandemic and they remained closed for about 6 months. After reopening, his restaurants are still serving at 60-65% capacity inside.

“It makes the financial crash of 2008 pale in comparison. I mean that was horrific, but nothing like this,” said Niemi.

The restaurants are performing at about 50% of sales year to date because a lot of people are uneasy about eating out, according to Niemi.

Niemi had his sights set on the bakery location for a while, and was able to claim the space after Teri Pringle, owner of Blue Flour, decided to close her Main Street location and focus on online sales and her Irmo bakery. Pringle notified Niemi of her move, and he bought the building in the midst of the pandemic.

Social distancing creates another good reason for Niemi to expand the Bourbon space, he said. While Black Rooster has a rooftop dining area, Bourbon has more limited outside seating and indoor space.

“I just see the potential moving forward. I don’t feel that the pandemic should stop the forward momentum that Columbia is showing,” said Niemi. “I think that we can come out on the other end with the same momentum we had going into it.”