Crumbl Cookies is coming to the Midlands in time for National Cookie Day

Crumbl Cookies, is a bakeshop chain that started in Utah in 2017, is opening a franchise in Lexington on Dec. 3.

Crumbl will be at 5135 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington between Target and Best Buy. The building was once a Windstream Communications business, but has been vacant for a while, according to new owner Tyler Hinkley.

Hinckley, a Utah native, moved with his wife and 2 sons to Lexington to open a Crumbl franchise this year and another one in Charlotte.

The store’s grand opening will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, but the next day is National Cookie Day. On Dec. 4, customers can stop by the shop and get a free chocolate chip cookie and 20% off a box of four cookies.

The dessert shop, with 130 franchises, specializes in unique cookie flavors that rotate each week along with 6 different specialty ice cream options. Customers can count on the chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies every week, but the other four flavors will rotate between around 100 different options.

Some cookie flavors that Crumbl has offered include muddy buddy, churro, salted caramel cheesecake and pumpkin pie cookies.

“Just anything you can think of, we’re probably making a cookie,” said Hinckley.

Hinckley said he was attracted to the company’s advertising and marketing, as it makes mouthwatering promo videos for the new cookie flavors for social media each week.