A stand-alone Starbucks is opening in Irmo, only the second one in town

The town of Irmo will get its second stand-alone Starbucks in mid-December.

The Starbucks will open in a newly constructed development at 1245 Lake Murray Blvd., according to William Mills, a broker for Trinity Partners. The coffee shop and cafe is scheduled to open on Dec. 18, said Mills.

Starbucks will be near the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road, next to TD Bank and close to the I-26 interchange.

The spot beside Starbucks will be leased by a medical office by the end of the week, according to Mills.

Currently, the town of Irmo has one other stand-alone Starbucks, on Broad River Road, and a Starbucks in Kroger on Woodrow Street.

The company is hiring full-time and part-time baristas to work at the new Lake Murray location on snagajob.com.