These Midlands restaurants offer heated, outdoor dining options as temperatures drop
With warm weather fading away, South Carolina restaurateurs are adapting outdoor layouts to include heaters, plastic bubbles, fire pits and other innovations.
Here are some restaurants in and around Columbia and Lexington that offer heated outdoor seating options for those wanting to opt outside during the coronavirus pandemic:
The Vista and Main Street
Blue Marlin, 1200 Lincoln St., Columbia
Cantina 76, 1301 Main St., Columbia and 2901 Devine St., Columbia
Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St., Columbia
Hall’s Chophouse, 1221 Main St., Columbia
Hendrix, 1649 Main St., Columbia
Hickory Tavern, 907 Senate St., Columbia
Kao Thai, 1001 Senate St. #300, Columbia
Market on Main, 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia
Motor Supply Co. Bistro, 920 Gervais St., Columbia
West Columbia and Cayce
Black Rooster, 201 Meeting St., West Columbia
Cafe Strudel, 300 State St., West Columbia
Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
South Congaree House of Pizza, 714 Main St., West Columbia
Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Terra, 100 State St., West Columbia
WECO Bottle and Biergarten, 626 Meeting St., West Columbia
Five Points/USC area
Columbia Craft, 520 Greene St., Columbia
DiPrato’s Delicatessen, 342 Pickens St., Columbia
Jake’s on Devine, 2112 Devine St., Columbia
Pawley’s Front Porch, 827 Harden St. #1001, Columbia
Publico Tap Kitchen, 2013 Greene St., Columbia
Saluda’s, 751 Saluda Ave., Columbia
Scooby Doo Gelato, 725 Saluda Ave., Columbia
Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub, 621 Gadsden St., Columbia
Urban Cookhouse, 3000 Devine St., Columbia
Za’s on Devine, 2930 Devine St., Columbia
Lexington
Buffalo Wild Wings, 5570 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
Hudson’s Smokehouse Barbecue, 4952 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
Libby’s, 116 W. Main St., Lexington
Mediterranean Cafe, 327 W Main St A, Lexington
Mellow Mushroom, 5364 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
O’Hara’s Public House, 131 E Main St, Lexington
TR’s Bar and Grill, 168 US-378, Lexington
Surrounding areas
J’s Corner, 1015 Rosewood Drive, Columbia
Liberty on the Lake, 1602 Marina Road, Irmo
River Rat Brewery, 1231 Shop Road, Columbia
Swamp Cabbage Brewery, 921 Brookwood Drive, Columbia
Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Drive #20, Columbia
The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St., Columbia
This is not an exhaustive list, so let us know if we missed anything. Please contact reporter Laurryn Salem at lsalem@thestate.com if there’s a restaurant with heated, outdoor seating that is not on the list.
