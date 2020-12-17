These Midlands restaurants offer heated, outdoor dining options as temperatures drop

With warm weather fading away, South Carolina restaurateurs are adapting outdoor layouts to include heaters, plastic bubbles, fire pits and other innovations.

Here are some restaurants in and around Columbia and Lexington that offer heated outdoor seating options for those wanting to opt outside during the coronavirus pandemic:

The Vista and Main Street

Blue Marlin, 1200 Lincoln St., Columbia

Cantina 76, 1301 Main St., Columbia and 2901 Devine St., Columbia

Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St., Columbia

Hall’s Chophouse, 1221 Main St., Columbia

Hendrix, 1649 Main St., Columbia

Hickory Tavern, 907 Senate St., Columbia

Kao Thai, 1001 Senate St. #300, Columbia

Market on Main, 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Motor Supply Co. Bistro, 920 Gervais St., Columbia

West Columbia and Cayce

Black Rooster, 201 Meeting St., West Columbia

Cafe Strudel, 300 State St., West Columbia

Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

South Congaree House of Pizza, 714 Main St., West Columbia

Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Terra, 100 State St., West Columbia

WECO Bottle and Biergarten, 626 Meeting St., West Columbia

Five Points/USC area

Columbia Craft, 520 Greene St., Columbia

DiPrato’s Delicatessen, 342 Pickens St., Columbia

Jake’s on Devine, 2112 Devine St., Columbia

Pawley’s Front Porch, 827 Harden St. #1001, Columbia

Publico Tap Kitchen, 2013 Greene St., Columbia

Saluda’s, 751 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Scooby Doo Gelato, 725 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub, 621 Gadsden St., Columbia

Urban Cookhouse, 3000 Devine St., Columbia

Za’s on Devine, 2930 Devine St., Columbia

Lexington

Buffalo Wild Wings, 5570 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Hudson’s Smokehouse Barbecue, 4952 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Libby’s, 116 W. Main St., Lexington

Mediterranean Cafe, 327 W Main St A, Lexington

Mellow Mushroom, 5364 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

O’Hara’s Public House, 131 E Main St, Lexington

TR’s Bar and Grill, 168 US-378, Lexington

Surrounding areas

J’s Corner, 1015 Rosewood Drive, Columbia

Liberty on the Lake, 1602 Marina Road, Irmo

River Rat Brewery, 1231 Shop Road, Columbia

Swamp Cabbage Brewery, 921 Brookwood Drive, Columbia

Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Drive #20, Columbia

The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St., Columbia

This is not an exhaustive list, so let us know if we missed anything. Please contact reporter Laurryn Salem at lsalem@thestate.com if there’s a restaurant with heated, outdoor seating that is not on the list.