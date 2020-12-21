A late-night, favorite restaurant among college students closes in Five Points

People line up at the Grilled Teriyaki takeout window on Harden Street for late-night food. sellis@thestate.com

Grilled Teriyaki in the Five Points district of Columbia has permanently closed, according to Colliers International of South Carolina.

The restaurant at 748 Harden St. offered Japanese food for lunch, dinner and late night meals. Grilled Teriyaki was popular among college students for its late night takeout window that was open until as late as 4 a.m. on weekends.

Colliers is looking for a buyer to take over the prime spot in Five Points on the corner of Harden and Greene Streets and beside Upstairs Audio and Video, according to a social media post.

The restaurant owner could not be reached for contact.