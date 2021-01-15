Having trouble finding Girl Scout cookies in the Midlands? Here’s how to get them

Girl Scout Cookie season kicked off Tuesday with a new cookie flavor and COVID-friendly ways to buy boxes.

The Toast-Yay cookie, a French toast-flavored cookie dipped in icing, is available to order this year, but the S’mores cookie is on its way out. This is the last year to order S’mores cookies before they are discontinued, according to Columbia Girl Scout leader Annie King.

In 2020, the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) set up online ordering during the pandemic. Nationwide, you can order boxes of Girl Scout Cookies straight from the bakery for $12 shipping on orders of one to five boxes. Funding will go to the local Girl Scout troop associated with your zip code.

If you know a Girl Scout, make sure to ask for a their specific link when ordering online so the money can be managed through that scout. The GSUSA urged everyone to reach out to a Girl Scout before ordering so the girls can still practice entrepreneurship “in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways.”

In Columbia, troops are delivering cookies door-to-door to eliminate shipping costs. If you put your address in for delivery on this website, parents of scouts in the Midlands can approve the order and deliver straight to your door.

Though not operating locally at this time, Grubhub partnered with GSUSA this year to aid in deliveries as well. Additional markets for Grubhub delivery will be added throughout cookie season, according to GSUSA.

The Girl Scouts even have a way for you to order cookies to be directly donated to health care workers, first responders and other local causes when ordering online.

Last year, Troop 415 from Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands had 200 boxes of cookies left to sell when the pandemic shut down traditional vending, according to girlscouts.org.

Through a virtual sales booth and video asking for community support, Troop 415 sold all of the remaining cookies and donated six cases of cookies to Aiken Regional Medical Center, four cases to University Hospital in Augusta, GA and six cases to first responders in Aiken.