Columbia’s Gamecock BI-LO to close, reopen as part of another grocery chain

The BI-LO location that once had a University of South Carolina Gamecock in the center of its logo on 4464 Devine St. will close Feb. 7 and reopen as a Food Lion store, according to the store’s bookkeeper Laponya Spann.

Southeastern Grocers, the company that owns BI-LO, said in June it would end use of the BI-LO banner and shift focus to its Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más branded stores after emerging from bankruptcy, according to a news release.

Food Lion acquired 62 BI-LO/ Harvey’s Supermarket stores in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia in June 2020, according to the release.

Food Lion will replace existing BI-LO stores at:

6021 Saint Andrews Road, Columbia The store will close during the second week of March.

2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce The store closes Jan. 24 and will reopen by Feb. 14.

300 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce The store already closed and management could not be reached for comment.

The BI-LO at 760 US-378 in Lexington was bought by a Piggly Wiggly store owner as first reported by Progressive Grocer in December.

Between January and April, Food Lion plans to transition all 62 stores. In July, a Food Lion opened in a former Bi-Lo at 2916 Emanuel Church Road in West Columbia.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates, according to the company.

While the store announced it would hire almost 5,000 employees for the 62 newly acquired stores, Spann said some BI-LO employees will stay on to work for Food Lion at her store location.

Food Lion also acquired Ahold Delhaize USA (ADUSA) Distribution in Mauldin, S.C., that will distribute to its stores and plans to hire 800 employees at the center after the transaction is completed, said the release.

Through the Food Lion Feeds program, the company partners with local food banks to distribute food items that can no longer be sold in stores, but are safe to eat. In South Carolina, Food Lion donates to Harvest Hope Food Bank, which spreads meals across the state.

Wednesday, the company announced a donation of gift cards worth $16,000 to Harvest Hope as part of a recent donation equivalent to 1.6 million meals to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.