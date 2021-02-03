A biergarten and restaurant will open on Main Street in Lexington. Here’s when you can go

Navy Yard on Main, a biergarten and restaurant, will open in late spring on Main Street in Lexington in the former Carpet One building.

The restaurant will offer the Town of Lexington’s largest selection of craft beer, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, as well as a full menu of American cuisine. The menu includes dishes like a cheeseburger loaded with pimento cheese, jalapenos and fried pickles and barbecue brisket sliders.

At the corner of West Main Street and North Church Street, Navy Yard will have nearly 11,000 square feet of outdoor dining space and around 8,000 square feet of indoor dining in the building that was originally built as a furniture store in 1918.

The restaurant will feature a 40-foot bar, outdoor games like cornhole and life-size connect four, fire pits and an outdoor stage for live entertainment, according to Vision Ventures Investment Group, the firm developing the new restaurant. Indoor and outdoor space for private events will be available to reserve.

Navy Yard on Main will serve lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with specialty brunch items like homemade pop-tarts, skillet cinnamon rolls, and Bloody Mary cocktails.

“Grounded by a communal and family-friendly atmosphere, Navy Yard on Main will offer an experience like no other in the Lexington area, and is perfectly positioned to bring a multitude of communities together for good food, good beer, and unforgettable moments,” said Gavin Smith, a managing partner of Vision Ventures.

Smith and partners, Matthew Pace and Cody Cook, felt like it was the right time to open a restaurant and biergarten in Lexington due to the huge growth in the area. They partnered with Jeremy Addy, the owner of KCR Properties to bring the idea to life.

“You know, being that we’re from the community, we would like to contribute to that growth and being that this is something Lexington really doesn’t have, we felt like it’ll contribute to that transformation,” Smith said.

The restaurant plans to join efforts with the community for regular events like hosting tap takeover events with local breweries, “Wine Wednesdays” with local wineries and weekly “yappy hour” events where Navy Yard on Main will partner with local animal rescue organizations. Doggy dishes will also be on the menu, as the restaurant will be entirely pet friendly.

In order to bring out the original character of the building, the developers are planning to expose the original brick walls, refinish the flooring and keep the tin ceilings. One thing that was removed from the building was a large mural of the Roof-Harmon House, but Smith said they are planning to replace the mural and get the community involved in the design process in some way.