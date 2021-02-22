New fish and chicken restaurant to open in former Rush’s in Columbia, SC

Cod Tail Seafood and Chicken will open in an old Rush’s fast food location on Decker Boulevard in Columbia.

Rush’s, a Columbia fast food restaurant chain opened in 1940, closed its location at 2540 Decker Blvd. in November 2019, The State reported. Cod Tail, a seafood restaurant chain in Georgia and South Carolina, will open in the building soon, according to a banner posted on the restaurant’s entrance.

Cod Tail has locations in Charleston and a new restaurant opening in Greenwood, according to the Index-Journal. The chain’s owner could not be reached for comment.

Cod Tail is described on its website as a “casual, quick service restaurant,” and menu items include fish and chips, crab legs, lobster tail, hush puppies and chicken wing combo meals. If you’re really hungry, an order of 100 chicken wings on the menu will cost you $82.

The Decker Boulevard Rush’s was the second one in Columbia to belong to the chain that now has nine restaurants in the area. The 3,316-square-foot building was built in 1980, according to Xome real estate.