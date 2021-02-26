SC residents using SNAP benefits can receive grocery delivery, waived fees. Here’s how

South Carolina Food Lion stores now offer delivery services for EBT SNAP users through the Instacart app. Provided

Instacart has partnered with South Carolina Food Lion stores to increase accessibility to online grocery delivery for users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Until March 16, Instacart will waive delivery and pickup fees on the first three EBT SNAP orders from Food Lion for each customer with a valid EBT card, according to an Instacart spokesperson.

Instacart’s goal is “to increase access to fresh, nutritious food and pantry staples by unlocking EBT SNAP payments for online grocery delivery and pickup services,” the company said in a press release.

Customers can shop for eligible products from Food Lion to put in their online carts and select how much of their SNAP benefits they want to use for each order. After March 16 or three orders, delivery fees will apply to each Instacart order.

Delivery fees, taxes and tips cannot be paid for by EBT, so an additional form of payment is needed to cover these costs. Instacart delivery starts at $3.99 for same-day orders over $35. With an Instacart Express membership for $99 per year or $9.99 per month, customers can receive unlimited, free deliveries on all orders over $35, according to an Instacart spokesperson.

Instacart partnered with Aldi grocery stores in 2020 to offer EBT SNAP grocery delivery and to help those affected by food insecurity related to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s announcement to partner with Food Lion came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service’s approved the partnership and expanded benefits.

On Feb. 23, the agriculture department announced that through the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, more college students are eligible for SNAP benefits temporarily.

College students are eligible to receive the expanded benefits if they participate in a state or federally financed work study program, have an expected family contribution of $0 in the current academic year, or are eligible for a maximum Pell Grant, according to theagriculture department.

“This health and economic crisis has left millions out of work or struggling to cover basic expenses. We are pleased to work with our partners at the Department of Education, to help inform students about the recent expansion of SNAP eligibility for low-income students,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean.