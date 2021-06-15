‘All you need is love and cookies’ is the motto at this new sweet shop in Rosewood

Kia Brown is opening The Sweet Shop SC on the corner of Rosewood Drive and South Shandon St. in Columbia. Provided

A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth is coming soon to Columbia.

The Sweet Shop SC is opening on the corner of Rosewood Drive and South Shandon Street in Columbia. The shop will be across the street from Publix at 141 S. Shandon St., Suite C.

Owner Kia Brown has been baking out of her house for several years and is opening her first brick and mortar store. The motto at The Sweet Shop is “All you need is love and cookies.”

Brown specializes in decorated sugar cookies for any occasion— think customized cookies with your school’s mascot or in the shape of a dinosaur for your child’s birthday. Whatever you think of, chances are she can make it into a cookie.

The Sweet Shop will also offer classic drop cookies, sandwich cookies, bar cookies, cakes and cupcakes, Brown said.

“I am often told my sweets are too pretty to eat,” Brown said on her website. “My goal is to make high-quality sweets that are full of flavor and have an outstanding presentation.”

Brown is getting the last of her baking equipment in and will post the official opening date on The Sweet Shop SC’s Facebook page.