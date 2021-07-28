A new specialty dessert shop is coming to Lexington this fall

Take a look at the specialty ‘shaved snow’ desserts that Vampire Penguin Lexington plans to start serving this fall. Vampire Penguin Lexington

A new franchise of the popular dessert franchise, Vampire Penguin, is set to open in Lexington this fall.

Vampire Penguin offers a variety of “shaved snow” desserts, something not to be confused with snow cones.

“Rather than a traditional shaved snow cone with added flavored syrup, our shaved snow is light and fluffy with a creamy consistency,” Kaylin White, one of the owners of the new location, wrote in an email.

The shaved snow comes in many varieties, ranging from traditional flavors like strawberry, chocolate and cookies and cream, to more unique flavors like honeydew and thai tea.

After picking a shaved snow flavor, customers can add a variety of toppings ranging from fruits to candies to syrups.

For customers not wanting to create their own concoctions, there is a menu of existing combinations to choose from.

This menu includes everything from ‘Peanut Butter Cup,’ which consists of chocolate and peanut butter snow topped with Reese’s chips, chocolate and peanut butter syrups and cocoa powder, to ‘Smoreo’s,’ which consists of cookies and cream snow topped with graham crackers, marshmallows, Oreo’s and chocolate syrup.

Vampire Penguin plans to offer vegan options, and dairy, sugar and gluten free snows.

Take a look at the specialty ‘shaved snow’ desserts that Vampire Penguin Lexington plans to start serving this fall. Vampire Penguin Lexington

Outside of Lexington, there are Vampire Penguin locations throughout the South Carolina in Greenville, North Augusta, Anderson and Aiken.

Vampire Penguin’s shaved snow has four times less calories and sugar than traditional ice cream, according to White. And as a self described “fitness guru with a sweet tooth,” White is excited to be bringing a “guilty pleasure dessert” that you can “feel less guilty after eating” to Lexington.

The Lexington store will be located at 5076 Sunset Blvd. Suite D and is set to open the first week of September.

To follow along with the store’s opening, check back with The State or Vampire Penguin Lexington’s Facebook.