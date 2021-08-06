For lagers to IPAs and more, check out 10 of the Midlands’ local breweries here

People and their dogs enjoy live music and beer at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce, South Carolina on Friday, June 18, 2021. Dogs are welcome in their outdoor seating areas. jboucher@thestate.com

Craft beer has seen quite the popularity boom in recent years.

Despite the growing dominance of big beer business, small breweries continue to open in hundreds of cities across the country and thrive.

Columbia is no exception.

There’s no shortage of craft beer in and around the state capital. Here are 10 local breweries you can check out in the Midlands.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

River Rat Brewery

River Rat is one of the most well-known Columbia-area breweries. It’s located right down the road from USC’s Williams-Brice football stadium, making it a fan favorite for tailgating — but also for gathering all year round

River Rat brews the Luminescent Lager, the official beer of the Columbia Fireflies, as well as local favorites like the 803 IPA and the Broad River Red Ale, named after the city’s area code and one of its major three rivers, respectively. Seasonal brews rotate through the draft list, but great food is available every time you stop in.

River Rat is located at 1231 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.riverratbrewery.com or call (803) 724-5712.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Steel Hands Brewing

Steel Hands, located just outside of Columbia in Cayce, is well-known for its beer including the Coffee Lager, Tropical IPA and the seasonal Raspberry Lemonade Ale.

With a huge taproom and an even bigger outdoor patio and grass space, it couldn’t be easier to spend some time with friends, family and pups alike. Plus, Steel Hands hosts regular events such as live music and food festivals.

Steel Hands is located at 2350 Foreman St., Cayce, S.C. 29033. For more information visit www.steelhandsbrewing.com or call (803) 708-9864.

Live, a Goldendoodle, poses for a portrait at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce, South Carolina on Friday, June 18, 2021. Dogs are welcome in their outdoor seating areas. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Columbia Craft, located between the Vista and USC’s campus, recently opened a new patio expansion, which means there’s a lot of outdoor space for you to enjoy the Columbia summer sun.

Columbia Craft offers more than a dozen beers, and if you stay long enough for dinner, you can grab a bite at one of the local food trucks the brewery frequently hosts in its parking lot.

Columbia Craft is located at 520 Greene St., Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.columbiacraft.com or call (803) 799-6027.

A pallet of Columbia Craft Lager at Columbia Craft Brewing on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The brewery is still selling beer at local grocery stores. jboucher@thestate.com

Swamp Cabbage Brewery

Swamp Cabbage Brewery is located near USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium and the Olympia-Granby neighborhood, making it a popular hangout spot for Gamecock fans and students. The brewery features a large taproom and plenty of outdoor seating.

There are always a variety of craft beers on tap, and events like trivia, food festivals and holiday events are held regularly throughout the year.

Swamp Cabbage Brewery is located at 921 Brookwood Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.swampcabbagebrewing.com or call (803) 939-2589.

Hazelwood Brewing Company

Hazelwood Brewing Company is a family owned and operated brewery in downtown Lexington. The brewery is located in a converted boiler room in the Old Mill.

There’s plenty of indoor and outdoor seating available and a wide selection of beer on tap. Fun fact — the brewery sources some of its hops from a local farm, making Hazelwood a local and sustainable business.

Hazelwood Brewing Company is located at 711 E. Main St., Lexington, S.C. 29072. For more information visit www.hazelwoodbeerco.com or call (803) 785-3947.

The entrance to Hazelwood Brewing in Lexington, SC Isabella Cueto icueto@thestate.com

Angry Fish Brewing Company

Another Lexington staple, Angry Fish Brewing Company offers an expansive list of IPAs, sours, stouts, American wheats and more. There’s something for everybody at Angry Fish.

Angry Fish Brewing Company is located at 106 Fabrister Lane, Suite C, Lexington S.C. 29072. For more information visit www.angryfishbrewingco.com or call (803) 520-7470.

Savage Craft Ale Works

Savage Craft is the newest brewery on the local scene, having just opened in 2021. From the get-go, it’s been a hit with many in the city. Located in West Columbia, just across the river from downtown Columbia, Savage Craft features a sleek, new taproom and rooftop bar, as well as plenty of outdoor patio and grass space.

A variety of craft beers are brewed onsite, while wine and cocktails are served in the taproom. Stop by for Sunday brunch and enjoy some delicious food, as well.

Savage Craft is located at 430 Center St, West Columbia, S.C. 29169. For more information visit www.savagecraftaleworks.com or call (803) 888-6005.

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse

There are actually two locations of Hunter-Gatherer: one on Main Street and one near Rosewood in the historic Curtiss-Wright Hangar. The atmosphere at “the Hanger,” as many call it colloquially, makes for an experience totally unique to Columbia.

Gather in the renovated airplane hangar, complete with hangar doors that open completely in the nice weather and make for a great indoors-meets-outdoors experience. Check out Hunter-Gatherers’ selection of craft beers and cocktails, and stay for dinner (they’re known for their pizzas!).

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at the Hangar is located at 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd., Columbia, S.C. 29205, and Hunter-Gatherer Brewery on Main is located at 900 Main St., Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.huntergathererbrewery.com or call (803) 764-1237.

Kevin Varner, who owns Hunter-Gatherer, is brewing beer in the recently renovated Curtiss-Wright Hangar. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Twisted Spur Brewing

Located in the heart of the Vista, Twisted Spur is a great option for a night out in Columbia. There are currently more than 10 beers on tap, ranging from lagers to porters and more. In addition to an expansive tap list, Twisted Spur has a full menu of great food.

Twisted Spur Brewing is located at 705 Gervais St., Suite A, Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.twistedspurbrewing.com or call (803) 764-0203.

Sumter Original Brewery

Despite being a bit of a drive from Columbia, Sumter Original Brewery is worth the trip. Located on Main Street in Sumter, the brewery is steps away from shops and restaurants and features a variety of beers, a full bar, game room and rooftop space.

The brewery holds the distinction of being the second-largest brewery in South Carolina with over 30,000 square feet of space spread over three stories. Westbrook Brewing Co. in Charleston is the only brewery in the state that is larger. (That is, until Peak Drift Brewing Company opens in Columbia next year.)

Sumter Original Brewery is located at 2 S. Main St., Sumter, S.C. 29150. For more information visit www.sumteroriginalbrewery.com or call (803) 774-4425.