Bottoms up! These are the 5 top-rated happy hour spots in Lexington County

After a year and a half of COVID cooped-up-ness, restaurants and bars all over Lexington have dusted off their happy hour menus and welcomed back loyal customers. Things we could have only dreamed of in 2020 — gathering with friends, drinks and live music — are back, and they’re welcoming returning customers with gusto. Here are Yelp’s highest-rated and most reviewed spots in the area.

Ganbei Japanese Restaurant and Bar

Ganbei Restaurant and Bar got its start in November 2011 and specializes in traditional Japanese dishes. The restaurant offers happy hour every day from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. and hosts a variety of special prices every weeknight. Ganbei is where “Asian cuisine meets American comfort,” according to their official website. Their everyday happy hour specials include half-off hot sake and $2 off selected beer.

Location: 5580 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, S.C. 29072

Yelp Rating: 4.5 Stars

O’Hara’s Public House

O’Hara’s Public House keeps tradition alive and sticks close to its Irish roots. It is “Irish hospitality in the middle of Lexington,” according to their official website, and boasts of their atmosphere of food, community and fun. They have weekday happy hours from 4-7 p.m. with $4 wines and $1 off draft beers. They won The State newspaper’s Best New Restaurant award in 2018.

Location: 131 E. Main St., Lexington, S.C. 29072

Yelp Rating: 4.5 Stars

Old Mill Brewpub

Old Mill Brewpub has history, charm and trivia nights every Thursday. The games begin at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. with opportunities to win gift certificates. The pub first opened its doors in 2013, but the building first served as Lexington’s cotton mill back in the 1800s.

Location: 711 E. Main St., Lexington, S.C. 29072

Yelp Rating: 4 Stars

The Dam House

The Dam House, or Dam Good Beer as it is referred to on their official website, is a beer and wine bar situated on the Lake Murray dam. The Dam House got its start in 2019. The Dam House hosts a variety of events, according to its Facebook page, including food trucks and live music on Saturday nights.

Location: 1830 N. Lake Drive, Lexington, S.C. 29072

Yelp Rating: 4 Stars

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar is open every day and is sure to make post-quarantine patrons long for the Italian countryside with its extensive wine menu. Happy hours are weekdays from 4-7 p.m. with $1 off wine and beer specials. Gluten-free menu options are available, according to their official website.

Location: 5074 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, S.C. 29072

Yelp Rating: 3.5 Stars