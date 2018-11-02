DHEC confirms 2 new cases of measles in SC

The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed cases of a disease that hasn’t been seen in more than 20 years in South Carolina.

Three cases of measles were confirmed in Spartanburg by DHEC officials, according to a release by the state agency. In their investigation DHEC found two new cases of the disease, following the discovery of one earlier this week.

“All three cases are children who are unvaccinated, not of school age and do not attend daycare,” DHEC said in a statement.

DHEC says that measles are a serious disease than can lead to hospitalization and even death. The disease begins as a fever, cough and runny nose followed by the development of a rash, which lasts five or six days.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“The measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s state epidemiologist. “The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations.”

The children with measles were seen at two urgent care facilities, DHEC said.

AFC Urgent Care at 1667 E. Main St. Duncan, SC on Sunday, Oct. 14 between 9 a.m. and noon or MEDcare Urgent Care at 301 E. Wood St. Spartanburg, SC on Saturday, Oct. 27 between 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

DHEC urges people to get in touch with Spartanburg County Health Deparment if you were at these urgents cares. Spartanburg County Health Department can be contacted at 864-596-3337.

In August, WSPA reported that Doctors told the station that almost every child got the measles before age 5 before the 1960s when the vaccine was developed. Approximately 500 people used to die from measles a year before the vaccine was introduced.

A case of measle was also confirmed in Georgetown County earlier in the year, according to Lexington Medical Center.

“In 2018, 124 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 22 states and the District of Columbia. That’s up just slightly from last year,” Lexington Medical said in a website posting.