New locally owned Southern food cafe opens on Main Street

A new cafe and caterer has come to Columbia's downtown.
God's Blessing Café at 1801 Main St. is open for full-service breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. Owner Jennifer Jones has been in the food service business since moving to Columbia in 2001.
"I finally decided to branch out on my own," Jones told The State.
God's Blessing serves up a purely Southern daily cafeteria-style food line including fried chicken, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, collard greens, green beans and peach cobblers. The restaurant also has a full-service grill with items such as hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders and more.
Breakfast is served 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch runs 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
God's Blessing also caters events such as weddings and luncheons.
Comments