Take a peek at some of South Carolina’s most expensive luxury beach rentals on Airbnb

From elevators in the home to private beach access, here are some of South Carolina’s most expensive beach vacation rentals and the cost to stay there.

All these rental can be found on Airbnb.

Eugenia Avenue

Situated on a street named for the wife of Charles Clarence Royal, a lumberman who developed the island in 1954, this half-acre home is right across the street from Kiawah Island’s Boardwalk 13. It sleeps up to 12 guests, according to its description on Airbnb, and costs vacationers $1,303 a night.

The home was built in 1975 with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house last sold 10 months ago in October 2020 for upwards of $2 million.

Glen Abbey

The $2.6 million home costs Airbnb renters $1,404 per night to stay there. The home was built in 2016 and overlooks the Turtle Point golf course. It is within walking distance to Kiawah’s ten-mile beach and has a private pool for guests. Guests who book stays between three and 21 nights are eligible for credits to be used for rentals down at the beach. These rentals include beach chairs, bicycles, umbrellas and kayaks.

Hushpuppy House

The Hushpuppy House located at Folly Beach is within walking distance of Center Street, the central hub for local shopping and eating. The home can accommodate up to 18 people, according to its Airbnb listing, and is described as being family-friendly with five twin beds and a game table on the third floor. At $1,774 a night, renters can enjoy views of the ocean spotted from each bedroom and their own boardwalk to the beach.

Ocean Front with Elevator

This home on Folly Beach is being offered as a vacation rental for the first time, according to its Airbnb page. Previously listed at $2,200 a night, this home’s ocean-front view and private elevator can be yours for $1,800 per night. The home is just a five-minute walk from local shops and restaurants and has its own beach access point.

Goldeneye Drive

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and overlooking Kiawah’s Osprey Point golf course, this home comes in at $2,249 per night. The property has a pool, summer kitchen and a waterfall spa. Vacationers who book from three to 21 nights are eligible for a credit to rent beach gear, kayaks and paddleboards, according to the home’s Airbnb page. The home was built in 1998 and was last sold for approximately $3.8 million.

Fly Away Drive

Located in the Osprey Beach neighborhood on Kiawah Island, this nearly $4.5 million home is just a short walk to the beach and is available to renters at $2,250 a night. Its pool overlooks the Osprey point golf course. It has a game room and an elevator. The house has six bedrooms and can accommodate up to 14 guests. The home was built in 1994 and sits on nearly an acre of land. It was last sold in 2016.

Surf Song

Renters can stay in this $7.5 million home for $2,287 a night. It has 7 bedrooms and can accommodate 15 guests. The home has a private pool, beach access and a kitchen fully equipped with chef’s size appliances. The home, which was built in 1984, was last sold in August 2021. Renters who book stays between 3 and 21 days are eligible for bikes, paddle boards and beach gear rentals.