Flight cancellations begin at Columbia airport

Columbia Metropolitan Airport officials say the airport will not close during Hurricane Florence. However, flight cancellations are already starting.
American Airlines will suspend service to the airport beginning Thursday evening. Operations are expected to resume Saturday, Sept. 15. More than 300 American Airlines flights had been canceled by Thursday, according to a release.
The last flight arrival will be Flight 5157 from Washington, D.C. at 7:06 p.m. The last departure will be Flight 5397 to Charlotte, North Carolina, at 8:01 p.m.
Individual airlines decide flight cancellations. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.
These are the flights to and from CAE that have been canceled:
Arrivals
Thursday, Sept. 13
8:36 a.m. Flight 5122 to Washington, D.C. (American Airlines)
8:44 a.m. Flight 4933 to Charlotte, North Carolina (American Airlines)
8:04 p.m. Flight 4885 from Philadelphia (American Airlines)
9:19 p.m. Flight 3781 from Chicago (United Airlines)
9:28 p.m. Flight 5499 from Charlotte, North Carolina (American Airlines)
10:27 p.m. Flight 2631 from Dallas-Forth Worth (American Airlines)
11:25 p.m. Flight 4402 from Charlotte, North Carolina (American Airlines)
11:36 p.m. Flight 3800 from Washington, D.C. (United Airlines)
11:54 p.m. Flight 4060 from Houston (United Airlines)
Departures
Thursday, Sept. 13
5:25 a.m. Flight 4710 to Charlotte, North Carolina (American Airlines)
6:00 a.m. Flight 3802 to Washington, D.C. (United Airlines)
6:07 a.m. Flight 4797 to Philadelphia (American Airlines)
7:00 a.m. Flight 5121 to Charlotte, North Carolina (American Airlines)
7:00 a.m. Flight 4236 to Houston (United Airlines)
7:21 a.m. Flight 1120 to Dallas-Fort Worth (American Airlines)
7:45 a.m. Flight 3764 to Chicago (Unites Airlines)
9:01 a.m. Flight 5122 to Washington, D.C. (American Airlines)
9:12 a.m. Flight 4933 to Charlotte, North Carolina (American Airlines)
American Airlines has said it will allow customers to rebook travel plans affected by the storm without change fees, bag fees and in-cabin pet fees (at airports impacted by the storm). Passengers also may cancel travel plans and request refunds on aa.com.
Additional, reduced-fare flights have been added, according to a statement from the airline, to aid in evacuations from areas in the storm’s path.
United Airlines, which canceled a Thursday night flight from Houston to Columbia around midday Thursday, has said it will offer travel waivers for those with flights to, from or through cities impacted by the storm from Sept. 10 to 16. United also has reduced flight prices for affected regions.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
