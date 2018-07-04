Former Church's Chicken site in Columbia sells for $475,000

Richland County
29016
580 New Cut Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Burgess and Cynthia Renee Burgess $329,686
4 W. Canterbury Court from Gordon Q. Scott, Jr. and Maureen Ann Moore f/k/a Maureen M. Scott to Lizette E. Gonzalez $141,000
121 Ruff Road from Nicholas Sargent and Daphne M. Sargent to Regina Williams and Allen Barzak $145,000
762 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly L. Behling-Pinkston $211,832
29036
108 Murray Point Lane from Karalyn S. Miskie and Richard W. Miskie to Gary E. Boetsch and Ruth B. Boetsch $333,000
1212 Old Road from Benjamin A. Lanza to Richard W. Miskie and Karalyn S. Miskie $575,000
2017 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Samuel Hunter Coleman and Jacquelyn Nagle Coleman $305,800
29045
121 Beaver Ridge Drive from Robert J. Barlow and Michele A. Barlow to Shannon G. Martin $1,800,000
924 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Jamal Lyons and Abigail Yolanda Lyons $177,025
308 Turnwall Lane from Lisa Ducote to Kevin C. Lundy and Julie H. Lundy $370,000
629 Green Pasture Drive from Roderick Davis to Muhammad Salaam $128,000
935 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas Kyle Nygren $208,390
29063
21 Dean Crest Court from William Jacob Luhrs to Amanda Ann Mulalley $119,900
320 Sweet Thorne Road from Alyssa H. Picker to Andrew D. Swann $140,000
243 Bridgedale Drive from Joshua D. Paschall to Charles Lee Wilkie $145,000
1116 Sam Bradshaw Road from Louise H. Taylor to Frank M. Bradshaw and Terri B. Bradshaw $365,000
412 Lord Howe Road from Egt Investments, LLC to Clifton L. McAulay and Lisa I. McAulay $124,900
732 Koon Road from Estate of Sarah W. Coogler to James W. Wall and Mary F. Wall $329,500
1220 Friarsgate Boulevard from Joshua A. Deese to Dione Khalel Louden, Marissa S. Vincent and Kendrick Merrill Louden $132,000
130 Hexham Circle from Christopher D. Barker to Timothy R. Perz and Emily J. Perz $169,000
643 Newton Road from Jason C. Buchanan and Callan D. Buchanan to Raymond Isom and LaDonna Alex Young $265,000
520 Cornerstone Circle from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Oscar J. Rodriguez $110,000
418 Coral Rose Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Neil R. Scroggins and Kathleen M. Scroggins $353,741
188 Arbor Springs Drive from Thomas B. Morton and Stacy D. Morton to Courtnie Smith and Timothy Collins $176,000
411 Maypop Lane from Jafar Kevin Ali and Shannon L. Ali to Thomas B. Morton and Stacy D. Morton $315,000
29201
2521 Clark St. from Charles C. Tyler and Susan C. Tyler to Collin Drafts $146,000
601 Main St., Unit 126 from Kenneth L. Reifsnider and Martha J. Reifsnider to Chris Nesmith and Melanie L. Culpepper $285,000
3201 Lincoln St. from Estate of Hendrik Booraem, V a/k/a Hendrik V. Booraem, IV to Alice S. Comish $190,000
3427 Park St. from Pierce H. Ebinger and Jessica E. Ebinger to Alexandra E. Marth and Andrew Bowers $194,500
1929 Bluff Road, Unit 120 from Flynn W. Cockfield to Brian C. Connelly and Jordan B. Connelly $125,000
204 Candleberry Circle from Nathan L. Reed to Marquita Niyette Williams $166,400
3022 Park St. from Norwest Properties, LLC to Marissa Jade Post $201,000
29203
117 Durango Avenue from Adam S. Hess to Mary Johnson $100,000
3518 Abingdon Road from Meghan Elizabeth Davis to Bree Bess $165,000
8940 Monticello Road from Jasper M. Cureton to Michael W. Blackburn, Jr. and Heather Blackburn $140,500
29204
2733 N. Beltline Boulevard from Muller O.J. Kreps, IV and Maribeth Hammond Kreps to Maureen S. Govea $110,000
1327 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Rebecca E. Piner $142,000
2515 Treeside Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tyler Davis $194,640
1901 Devonshire Drive, Unit 5 from Global Healthcare Solution, LLC to Adrian Demond Addison $109,000
2822 Trenholm Road from Columbia Land Holdings, LLC to Ryan L. Keck and Katie M. Keck $527,500
29205
2900 Hope Avenue from L.H.W. Property Rentals & Investment, LLC to Melanie Lynn Dobson $280,000
2416 Terrace Way from Michael Shawn Harmon and Jocelyn Wilson Harmon to Robert Bridges McLean and Mevysen Ruth McLean $465,000
2606 Cypress St. from Rob Huting and Su Chin Huting to Alice K. Le $150,000
12 Sims Alley, 12A from DF2 DAE, LLC to Linda B. Oldham $225,000
5020 Arcadia Drive from Thomas J. Faichney and Kristina M. Faichney to Grace Marie Shepard and Barbara Shepard $162,016
3924 Eureka St. from Kenneth M. Hoffman to Stephen E. Schwartz and Katherine Anne Schwartz $127,000
918 Sims Avenue from Deborah E. Blair and Shirley Lowman to Brian S. Watson and Kathryn A. Watson $303,000
205-215 Saluda Avenue from Plantation Court Apartments, LLC to Palmetto SC Properties I, LLC $737,746
1507 Wyndham Road from William T. Muzekari and Laura Muzekari Farrar to William Hugh McAngus, Jr. $453,000
29206
154 River Birch Lane from Charlotte Patton Parks and Paul Parks to Gene A. Bradshaw, III and Anne L. Bradshaw $535,000
4403 Ivy Hall Drive from James Harold Easterby, IV and Holly Hopple Easterby to Stephen Smith Parrish and Julia Parrish $268,500
2400 Forest Drive from John M. Bateman, II and Betty G. Bateman Revocable Trust to Lin Lai $475,000
6709 Westbrook Road from Eric D. Johnson and Chasidy M. Johnson to Robert Wade Rogers and Rebecca Devan Rogers $180,500
4708 Briarfield Road from Bryant Fuller to Samuel E. Miller and Kelle A. Miller $224,000
29209
708 Applegate Lane from Alicia N. Davis to Allison F Taylor $124,000
618 Hatrick Road from Adam G. Chun and Suk Y. Lee to Alex Zipperian $175,000
1144 Rockwood Road from Cheryl Whyde Grillo and David Matthew Grillo to Alanna M. Breen $200,000
9 Somerton Place from Brandon J. Lewis to Don D. Dinkel and Janice Foy Dinkel $121,000
506 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Brittany Wright and Kadeldren Oneal Anthony $165,000
3006 Twin Oaks Way from Vernel Graham n/k/a Vernel L. Edwards to Tom Alencar $135,000
15 Oakman Lane from George L. McDaniel and Virginia H. McDaniel to Tarek Shazly and Lindsay R. Shazly $490,000
720 Applegate Lane from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Takeya C. Eady $164,900
29210
129 Beatty Downs Road from Adam J. Schumacher to Victoria Mota and Octavio Mota $120,000
2007 Melissa Lane from Melissa G. Feeney to SFR3, LLC $122,000
29212
12 Fairbranch Court from Estate of Roger P. Streeter to Tex MacArthur Kennedy and Sherron S. Kennedy $176,000
101 Sandalewood Lane from Victor V. Collins and Christa M. Collins to Ken Flore and Kristine Johnson $180,000
416 Lost Creek Drive from Bobby Ray Simmons to Michael Steynberg $260,000
9 Eastpine Court from Brian Robert Houle to Cameron Butler $124,500
29223
213 Clinton St. from State Street Holdings, LLC to Carmen D. Smith $105,900
168 Greenmill Road from Saturnino Correa-Figueroa and Maria E. Correa to Christina R. Crawford $148,000
295 Berry Tree Lane from Gwen Ernest to Mirsad Mujadzic $257,375
318 Oak Creek Circle from Keietta Jones f/k/a Keietta McKune to Wayne Sowers $103,300
29229
601 Senegal Lane from Tyler Christian Nunley to Christopher Miles $182,000
47 Barony Place Circle from Gae B. Young to Fatou G. Diallo $191,000
316 Curvewood Road from Shari F. Bookert to Breanna M. Williams $105,000
207 Trowbridge Road from Crystalline Johnson to Lisa St. John $104,500
847 Killian Station from Sendler Construction, LLC to Dylan T. Snyder and Jacqualyn Snyder $128,000
8 Mapleleaf Drive from Kenneth R. Spidle and Debra M. Spidle to Darren M. Williams and Kimmanda M. Williams $174,900
5 Grandview Court from Ryan L. Raymond and Secil Raymond to Malvin J. Harris, Jr. $167,900
18 Ricemill Ferry from Kathy A. Brown-Lambert f/k/a Kathy A. Jefferson to Pamela E. Murray $160,000
474 Robins Egg Drive from Marlena Thomas f/k/a Iliana Mariena Helfenstein to Sandra McCrea $170,000
2 S. Bay Crossing from Joel Mark Collins, Sr. and Deborah T. Collins to Kristin Brooks and Vincent Maloney $199,000
703 Pennywell Court from Christina Wright Myllykangas a/k/a Christina W. Myllykangas to Dustin Pugh $186,000
Lexington County
29006
330 W. Church St. from R & O Properties, LLC to Byzantine, Inc. $650,000
243 Martha St. from Justin Boehnke and Marlina Boehnke f/k/a Marlina Kinard to Lisa C. Isreal $110,000
357 Highland Avenue from John C. Shirley to Gladys I. Otey and David W. Wisemann $105,300
29033
1224 Lafayette Avenue a/k/a L Avenue from Andrew M. Bridges and Lisa T. Bridges to Thomas M. Stanek $169,900
29036
157 Pacific Avenue from Nancy L. Sellers to Doris H. Pool Living Trust $154,000
338 Forty Love Point from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Mary Ryan Wilson and Brittany Collins Wilson $451,681
172 Heimatsweg Road from William T. McBroom, II Trust and Mary Catherine B. McBroom Trust to Coleman Family Revocable Trust $800,000
128 Turkey Ridge Road from Julie C. Rizalde and Vicente P. Rizalde to Casey T. Goodson and Kristin Goodson $145,000
136 Torrey Pine Lane from Andrew J. Hastings and Zeta E. Hastings to Ron Creech and Brenda Creech $100,000
240 Walkbridge Way from Shane P. Sonnefeld and Constance H. Sonnefeld to Travis Bates and Lori Bates $177,000
129 Long Pine Court from Kevin F. Candrilli to Nancy J. Pryor $209,000
111 Glenwood Road from Guy F. Taylor, Jr. to SFR3, LLC $118,000
223 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua Adam Woods and Caitlyn Page $186,000
730 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Towena Dionisio-Connelly and Christopher Connelly $297,441
735 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Victoria L. Holmes $298,035
417 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kimberly Coniglio, Anthony Coniglio and Maria Diez Sandbank $290,775
214 Pebblebranch Drive from Betty Jo Pruett to Christopher Craft $450,000
523 Lilypad from Clay O'Neal Campbell to Patti B. Campbell and Charles O. Campbell $245,000
612 Harborview Point from Van R. Cook and Virginia W. Cook to Jerry M. Volf and Jacqueline M. Volf $321,600
104 Deerwater Run from William Lewis and Yetta Concina Lewis to Bryan K. Evans and Lisa B. Evans $400,000
605 Webster Point Drive from Frances F. Wells-Hanna to Kevin Burton and Amy Burton $385,000
1332 Libby Ariail Circle from George W. Rabon and Pamela S. Rabon to Stephen W. Kennerly and Terri M. Kennerly $610,000
311 Pebble Branch Drive from Kevin E. Burton and Amy E. Burton to Carm LaSalle and Laura LaSalle$360,000
0 Bear Creek from Shorebreeze Properties, LLC to Chase T. Angel $110,000
705 Caro Court from Janet L. Ramsey to Caine Crawford and Rebecca Crawford $633,500
29053
104 Stonebridge Drive from Jessica Williams to Jennifer M. Wells $119,000
117 S. Carlisle St. from Mark Pridgen to Sherri Cowell and Tazhane Cowell $189,000
29054
1631 Taylor Drive from Gayle T. Hamby Revocable Trust to Keith Wayne Bass and Judy L. Bass $899,000
2775 Priceville Road from Thomas M. Albus and Jeannie A. Albus to James Chadrick Road and Sarah Elizabeth Todd $650,000
Lots 37, 38, 39 and 40 Holiday Haven from John Luther Moore to Ralph O. Pilot $157,400
Lots 36, 41 and 42 Holiday Haven from Estate of Sallie M. Loveland to Ralph O. Pilot $142,600
29063
21 Dean Crest Court from William Jacob Luhrs to Amanda Ann Mulalley $119,900
105 Bickleigh Court from Chrissie E. Campitella to John Douglass and Theresa Douglass $123,000
101 Hamilton Park Drive from Anna L. Davis Revocable Family Trust to Mark Astley and Manutsawee Astley $205,000
207 Holmsbury Road from Athena Group Ltd. to Gabrielle L. White $118,000
29070
912 Elmore Black Drive from Estate of Mary Edna Puckett to Jonathan R. Brock and Erica K. Brock $182,000
4725 Augusta Highway from Joe Allen Dennis, Susan Beth Dennis Honyotski and Barbara Friendly to HVL97-CAE-2017-01 Merlin LLC $106,000
128 Lee Gunter Road from Estate of R. L. Julius to Charlie R. Blackwell, Jr. and Carrie M. Blackwell $149,000
220 N. Wonder Drive from Haoyan Zhao to Richard D. Hodgkiss and Amy P. Hodgkiss $485,000
29072
156 Whispering Winds Drive from Dene D. Dupre and Lloyd D. Dupre to Jeremy D. Cheek and Rebecca K. Cheek $189,000
144 Pink Camellia Lane from Leonardo M. Sagebin and Jamie A. Sagebin to Sean Heffernan and Robyn C. Heffernan $293,500
101 Smith St. from Sherry Lynn Scott to Earl Dwayne Cornelison $179,000
245 Allenbrooke Way from James S. Wardrup and Tricia D. Wardrup to Randy Keith Johnson and Sabrina C. Johnson $187,000
.71 acres, East Main St. from Branch Banking and Trust Company to Enlow Wilkie Investments, LLC $350,000
482 W. Highway 378 from Ronnie C. Wood to Steve Deese $245,000
1773 W. Main St. from Robertson Family Holdings, LLC to Dennis R. Marcott $522,000
100 Highcrest Lane from Robin L. Wellman to Audrey Jacques and Ronald Jacques $170,000
533 Meadow Grass Lane from Sanjida Tamanna and Rahat Ayub to NEI Global Relocation Company $286,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, #732 from Stephen W. Nicholas to Barry L. and Susan J. Jenkins $230,000
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 17D from Joseph L. Miley and Tracy Lynn Miley to Michael Hehn $100,000
347 Poindexter Lane from Sherill J. Stanley to George Michael Hembree and Jaime Lynn Hembree $307,500
772 Hope Ferry Road from James Michael Kollmansberger and Aimee Kollmansberger to Suzanne B. Davis and Joseph E. Baughman, Jr. $259,000
210 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daryl M. Jenkins and Tiffany N. Jenkins $327,807
132 Hidden Lane from Jason G. Mubarak and Kaitlin B. Mubarak to Brandon Davis Bradshaw and Kara Beth Bradshaw $426,000
108 Middlebrook Drive from Elizabeth H. Caddell Revocable Trust to Jeremy Addy $290,000
209 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Nicholas Sielicki and Amy Sielicki $264,000
186 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph Oren Retzer and Kaitlin Bigbie Retzer $288,875
140 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Keeshon Felder and Shaliece L. Matthews Felder $315,660
372 Saluda Springs Road from Michael Brian Steynberg to Leslie Arlene Belich and Nathan Arthur Bieganski $144,000
108 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin D. Garwood, Jr. and Sarah Rose Garwood $316,396
144 Breezes Drive, Unit 35C from Gary Keith Arthur and Robin Moore Arthur to Sara M. Strickland $116,000
415 Honeybee Lane from Christopher G. Wilson and Amy K. Wilson to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $279,000
415 Honeybee Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Nicholas Paul Holt and Laura Burgess Holt $279,000
248 Royal Lythan Circle from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Kevin Redd and Kolby Redd $266,900
111 Moray Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sammy E. Rikard and Dorothy D. Rikard $325,000
105 Parkview Court from Joseph A. Perdicho and Carey A. Perdicho to Jacob Gregg $180,000
332 Allenbrooke Drive from Tommie Davis Wingard Ladeau f/k/a Tommie David Wingard to Dominic A. Trabucco and Lisa Trabucco $205,000
554 Windmere Drive from Patrick L. Suber to Jayne B. Baker and Chad I. Baker $210,000
139 Carriage Hill Drive from Ben Cunningham, Jr. and Virginia M. Cunningham to Courtney B. Cowart and Jennifer W. Cowart $393,500
213 Allenbrooke Way from George Hartrick, III and Patricia Hartrick to Nathalie J. Whaley $210,000
808 Blue Quill Court from Lifestone Communities, LLC to James Cameron $146,000
924 Oak Haven Court from C. David Tabor and Christina Helson to Aileen Farrell Morrisey and Christopher Michael Morrisey $290,000
412 Batten Court from F. Michael Morrison and Teresa M. Morrison to Ashton O. Crowe $139,500
29073
1548 Nazareth Road from Stacy Nates f/k/a Stacy R. Cassell and William J. Nates to Jason T. Pelletier and Victoria Pelletier $269,500
375 Dooley Road from Larry D. Dooley to Dooleyville, LLC $200,000
642 Deertrack Run from Corey M. Stabler and Lindsey M. Gonzalez to Corey Shinn and Ashley Shinn $175,000
103 Wilhowie Drive from Randy Jeffcoat a/k/a Randall A. Jeffcoat to Jerold R. Jones $148,000
293 Colony Lakes Drive from John E. Lewis and Ruth A. Lewis to Shannon Wickham and Eric P. Spalter, II $158,900
176 Riglaw Circle from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Lauren Sloane Jackson and Philip Corey Mefford $141,000
925 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Brandon A. Spires and Shayonna M. Spires $355,823
208 Oakwood Drive from Chandler Whisnant and Mary C. Whisnant to Lisa Altman and Timothy L. Altman $169,200
121 Mariscat Place from Kolby K. Taylor n/k/a Kolby Taylor Redd to Jermaine Johnson and Lakenya Means Johnson $179,900
300 Louisa Lane from Benjamin Dwight Jackson, Jr. and Kerisa Jackson to Tracey Coleman $124,500
846 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Gayla Johnson and William Carl Johnson, Jr. $341,459
864 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Elizabeth M. Jenkins and David W. Crawley $304,000
864 Lone Oak Bend from Elizabeth M. Jenkins and David W. Crawley to Anthony J. Gentile and Stephanie W. Gentile $299,999
816 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian E. Ackley and Lisa A. Ackley $314,346
824 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Ludwig and Kathryn Ludwig $265,059
204 Drayden Court from Michael T. Boatwright and Chelsea M. Ireson to William H. Gordon, II $140,000
182 Tannery Way from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Gwen Dykes $206,000
29169
1029 Riverstone Court from Dale R. Davis and Barbara L. Davis to Lannan Luo $290,000
821 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Emily Sias Kimpton to Chao Sun $151,000
267 Saluda Woods Place from Ashley Riddle Price to Megan M. McGowan $109,500
1006 D Avenue from William N. Stankowski and Nancy H. Stankowski to Ashley R. Price $180,000
2806 Leaphart Road from Artie C. Corley, Grace C. Shepherd, Lauvenia C. Butts, Carolyn C. Dunbar, Phyllis C. Shepard and Blondell C. Taylor as Trustee of the Blondell C. Taylor Revocable Trust to City of West Columbia $325,000
1116 Evergreen Avenue from Joann T. Gunter, Gary Bruce Grant and Janice G. Harkey to Karen K. Brannon $144,900
320 Dreher Road from True South Enterprises, LLC to 803 Housing, LLC $375,000
1721 Redbird Lane from Justin B. Scurry to Lisa A. Browning $190,000
29170
157 Hunters Mill Drive from Rebecca S. Tarpley to James Franklin, II $130,000
233 Montclaire Circle from Jesse E. Short to Alexandria R. Kneece $138,500
218 Stonewood Drive from Tyler H. Kennedy to Kristen Faith Daniel $111,000
1 Arthurdale Court from Dessirae Bennett to Horace Isaac Walker $135,001
4857 Platt Springs Road from Richard A. Sox and Romanda B. Sox to David J. Mahoney and Trista L. Mahoney $250,000
323 Hunters Mill Drive from Sabrina R. Day a/k/a Sabrina D. Rathbun to Donna Marie Moore $147,000
157 Lanier Avenue from Nicholas A. Hartley to Corey Austin Dent $125,000
424 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley Nicole Workman and Connor Scott Hamm $198,029
150 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tianka L. Jordan $193,764
163 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carson E. Johnson and Andrea R. Johnson $182,784
260 Hunters Mill Drive from Edwin A. Delvalle a/k/a Edwin A. Del Valle to James A. Guerrero and Belgica J. Guerrero $235,900
432 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Andrew T. Deal $160,000
211 Dove Trace Drive from Gwen Dykes to Jordan B. White $130,000
29172
150 Drayton Hall Drive from Model Home Holdings, LLC to Kendra N. Purdy $194,000
29210
410 Willow Winds Drive from Brenda P. Moore to Jeffrey L. Smith and Yvonne D. Smith $155,000
114 Willow Winds Drive from William R. Moore and Laura S. Moore to Patti R. White $135,000
817 Rollingwood Trail from Greg Ratajik to Katie London $152,347
455 Brookshire Drive from Bradley H. Smith and Christa W. Smith to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $160,000
29212
5219 Kirkbrook Court from Mark S. McBride to Vu Linh T. Phung and Kimberly Phung Nguyen $125,500
1921 Shadowood Drive from Ha Byeong to Jennifer B. Qualls $175,000
108 Walnut Court from James Carter and Amy E. Carter to Tim Cebulski and Marisa Cebulski $261,900
112 Brent Ford Road from Catherine G. Sylvester to William Brian Rowan and Amanda LaRene Rowan $195,000
134 Clearview Drive from Tyler Alton Tucker and Heather Stultz Tucker to Kevin Johnson and Ginnifer Johnson $223,000
403 W. Passage from Jon C. May to Mary Catherine Whisnant and Chandler L. Whisnant $329,900
276 Newpark Place from Jasim Imran and Sharmina Kona to Javier Perez and Jezreel Perez $177,500
2441 N. Lake Drive from Ross L. Owens, Susan O. Miller and Dale Ray Owen to David Engelmann and Valerie Engelmann $210,000
29640
866 Hester Shore Road from Gary W. Bobo and Susan M. Bobo to Edward A. Holliman, Jr. and Linda HJ. Holliman $239,900
Kershaw County
29020
1390 Springhill Road from Estate of Lloyd E. Gerhart to Robert D. Huggins $210,000
1987 N. Brailsford Road from Eric H. Rundlett and Rebecca Y. Rundlett to Michael G. Burkott and Collin Burkott $395,000
28 Raindance Lane from Monique Green and Cornelius W. Green to Timotheus C. Durden and Maronica R. Durden $175,000
27 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nancy A. McCulley $172,000
1507 Broad St. from Billie S. Jones to Troyann Orlinda Johnson and Aaron Johnson $204,035
150 Hound Hollow Road from Mari Jones and Eric S. Jones to Chad B. Braithwaite and Amber Braithwaite $300,000
29045
14 Bud Circle from Michael Keels and Hazel Keels to Melissa B. Cranford and Rany H. Cranford $191,500
26 Sixty Oaks Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon S. Whitehurst and Laura D. Whitehurst $320,000
1035 Veterans Row from James Glenn Hall, Sr. to James Glenn Hall, Jr. and Brittany Danielle Bass $236,000
69 Kimpton Drive from Laura D. Whitehurst and Brandon S. Whitehurst to Robert L. Hyman $184,000
86 Driftwood from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Robert G. Kroening and Jennifer Kroening $143,000
183 Smyrna Road from Ida D. Palmer a/k/a Ida Della Palmer to Tracey McDaniels and Scott H. Miller $200,000
8 Lone Oak Court from Dennis W. Sutton to William McPherson $125,000
1463 Haigs Creek Drive from Timothy E. Hanson and Aubree M. Hanson to Freddie L. Wilson, Jr. and Stephanie L. Wilson $194,000
112 Hanlon Drive from Daniel K. Fuller and Candice L. Fuller to Jeffrey B. Manuel and Lauren Manuel $164,900
63 Bird Song Lane from David S. Wisecarver to Robert E. Baber $246,000
81 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ira P. Murphy $285,266
2566 Bowen St. from Michael J. DiStefano to Justin Andrew McGarvey and Shellie Erin McGarvey $189,000
11 Jonquil Court from Bryce R. McCulley and Nancy A. McCulley to Nicholas Sigman and Aliya Sigman $202,500
29067
Quarry Road and Sawmill Road from James C. Catoe to Luck Stone Corporation $950,000
3501 Old Flatrock Road from Karan L. Gaskin to Luck Stone Corporation $125,000
3559 Flat Rock Road from Thomas Shannon McClaugherty to Luck Stone Corporation $195,250
29078
1509 Autumn Lane from Deborah C. Brown f/k/a Deborah C. Richards to Dawn E. Eames $130,000
2163 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Michael J. Fitch $139,500
35 Endicot Way from Kenneth S. Pressley and Amy S. Pressley to Jon Michael Young and Jana Lynn Young $305,000
32 Oak Ridge Drive from Mary A. Varnadore to Cody A. Mynatt $161,500
1068 Spring Drive from Jennifer L. Reeves to Matthew Benge and Ashley M. Benge $155,000
29732
391 and 413 Clearwater Lake Road from Tammie C. Hinson to Daniel Wise and Vicky Wise $150,000
Top Five Richland County
121 Beaver Ridge Drive 29045 from Robert J. Barlow and Michele A. Barlow to Shannon G. Martin $1,800,000
205-215 Saluda Avenue 29205 from Plantation Court Apartments, LLC to Palmetto SC Properties I, LLC $737,746
1212 Old Road 29036 from Benjamin A. Lanza to Richard W. Miskie and Karalyn S. Miskie $575,000
154 River Birch Lane 29206 from Charlotte Patton Parks and Paul Parks to Gene A. Bradshaw, III and Anne L. Bradshaw $535,000
2822 Trenholm Road 29204 from Columbia Land Holdings, LLC to Ryan L. Keck and Katie M. Keck $527,500
Top Five Lexington County
1631 Taylor Drive 29054 from Gayle T. Hamby Revocable Trust to Keith Wayne Bass and Judy L. Bass $899,000
172 Heimatsweg Road 29036 from William T. McBroom, II Trust and Mary Catherine B. McBroom Trust to Coleman Family Revocable Trust $800,000
330 W. Church St. 29006 from R & O Properties, LLC to Byzantine, Inc. $650,000
2775 Priceville Road 29054 from Thomas M. Albus and Jeannie A. Albus to James Chadrick Road and Sarah Elizabeth Todd $650,000
705 Caro Court 29036 from Janet L. Ramsey to Caine Crawford and Rebecca Crawford $633,500
Top Five Kershaw County
Quarry Road and Sawmill Road 29067 from James C. Catoe to Luck Stone Corporation $950,000
1987 N. Brailsford Road 29020 from Eric H. Rundlett and Rebecca Y. Rundlett to Michael G. Burkott and Collin Burkott $395,000
26 Sixty Oaks Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon S. Whitehurst and Laura D. Whitehurst $320,000
35 Endicot Way 29078 from Kenneth S. Pressley and Amy S. Pressley to Jon Michael Young and Jana Lynn Young $305,000
150 Hound Hollow Road 29020 from Mari Jones and Eric S. Jones to Chad B. Braithwaite and Amber Braithwaite $300,000
Comments