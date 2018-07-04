Business

Former Church's Chicken site in Columbia sells for $475,000

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

July 04, 2018 04:03 PM

Richland County

29016

580 New Cut Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Burgess and Cynthia Renee Burgess $329,686

4 W. Canterbury Court from Gordon Q. Scott, Jr. and Maureen Ann Moore f/k/a Maureen M. Scott to Lizette E. Gonzalez $141,000

121 Ruff Road from Nicholas Sargent and Daphne M. Sargent to Regina Williams and Allen Barzak $145,000

762 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly L. Behling-Pinkston $211,832

29036

108 Murray Point Lane from Karalyn S. Miskie and Richard W. Miskie to Gary E. Boetsch and Ruth B. Boetsch $333,000

1212 Old Road from Benjamin A. Lanza to Richard W. Miskie and Karalyn S. Miskie $575,000

2017 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Samuel Hunter Coleman and Jacquelyn Nagle Coleman $305,800

29045

121 Beaver Ridge Drive from Robert J. Barlow and Michele A. Barlow to Shannon G. Martin $1,800,000

924 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Jamal Lyons and Abigail Yolanda Lyons $177,025

308 Turnwall Lane from Lisa Ducote to Kevin C. Lundy and Julie H. Lundy $370,000

629 Green Pasture Drive from Roderick Davis to Muhammad Salaam $128,000

935 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas Kyle Nygren $208,390

29063

21 Dean Crest Court from William Jacob Luhrs to Amanda Ann Mulalley $119,900

320 Sweet Thorne Road from Alyssa H. Picker to Andrew D. Swann $140,000

243 Bridgedale Drive from Joshua D. Paschall to Charles Lee Wilkie $145,000

1116 Sam Bradshaw Road from Louise H. Taylor to Frank M. Bradshaw and Terri B. Bradshaw $365,000

412 Lord Howe Road from Egt Investments, LLC to Clifton L. McAulay and Lisa I. McAulay $124,900

732 Koon Road from Estate of Sarah W. Coogler to James W. Wall and Mary F. Wall $329,500

1220 Friarsgate Boulevard from Joshua A. Deese to Dione Khalel Louden, Marissa S. Vincent and Kendrick Merrill Louden $132,000

130 Hexham Circle from Christopher D. Barker to Timothy R. Perz and Emily J. Perz $169,000

643 Newton Road from Jason C. Buchanan and Callan D. Buchanan to Raymond Isom and LaDonna Alex Young $265,000

520 Cornerstone Circle from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Oscar J. Rodriguez $110,000

418 Coral Rose Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Neil R. Scroggins and Kathleen M. Scroggins $353,741

188 Arbor Springs Drive from Thomas B. Morton and Stacy D. Morton to Courtnie Smith and Timothy Collins $176,000

411 Maypop Lane from Jafar Kevin Ali and Shannon L. Ali to Thomas B. Morton and Stacy D. Morton $315,000

29201

2521 Clark St. from Charles C. Tyler and Susan C. Tyler to Collin Drafts $146,000

601 Main St., Unit 126 from Kenneth L. Reifsnider and Martha J. Reifsnider to Chris Nesmith and Melanie L. Culpepper $285,000

3201 Lincoln St. from Estate of Hendrik Booraem, V a/k/a Hendrik V. Booraem, IV to Alice S. Comish $190,000

3427 Park St. from Pierce H. Ebinger and Jessica E. Ebinger to Alexandra E. Marth and Andrew Bowers $194,500

1929 Bluff Road, Unit 120 from Flynn W. Cockfield to Brian C. Connelly and Jordan B. Connelly $125,000

204 Candleberry Circle from Nathan L. Reed to Marquita Niyette Williams $166,400

3022 Park St. from Norwest Properties, LLC to Marissa Jade Post $201,000

29203

117 Durango Avenue from Adam S. Hess to Mary Johnson $100,000

3518 Abingdon Road from Meghan Elizabeth Davis to Bree Bess $165,000

8940 Monticello Road from Jasper M. Cureton to Michael W. Blackburn, Jr. and Heather Blackburn $140,500

29204

2733 N. Beltline Boulevard from Muller O.J. Kreps, IV and Maribeth Hammond Kreps to Maureen S. Govea $110,000

1327 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Rebecca E. Piner $142,000

2515 Treeside Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tyler Davis $194,640

1901 Devonshire Drive, Unit 5 from Global Healthcare Solution, LLC to Adrian Demond Addison $109,000

2822 Trenholm Road from Columbia Land Holdings, LLC to Ryan L. Keck and Katie M. Keck $527,500

29205

2900 Hope Avenue from L.H.W. Property Rentals & Investment, LLC to Melanie Lynn Dobson $280,000

2416 Terrace Way from Michael Shawn Harmon and Jocelyn Wilson Harmon to Robert Bridges McLean and Mevysen Ruth McLean $465,000

2606 Cypress St. from Rob Huting and Su Chin Huting to Alice K. Le $150,000

12 Sims Alley, 12A from DF2 DAE, LLC to Linda B. Oldham $225,000

5020 Arcadia Drive from Thomas J. Faichney and Kristina M. Faichney to Grace Marie Shepard and Barbara Shepard $162,016

3924 Eureka St. from Kenneth M. Hoffman to Stephen E. Schwartz and Katherine Anne Schwartz $127,000

918 Sims Avenue from Deborah E. Blair and Shirley Lowman to Brian S. Watson and Kathryn A. Watson $303,000

205-215 Saluda Avenue from Plantation Court Apartments, LLC to Palmetto SC Properties I, LLC $737,746

1507 Wyndham Road from William T. Muzekari and Laura Muzekari Farrar to William Hugh McAngus, Jr. $453,000

29206

154 River Birch Lane from Charlotte Patton Parks and Paul Parks to Gene A. Bradshaw, III and Anne L. Bradshaw $535,000

4403 Ivy Hall Drive from James Harold Easterby, IV and Holly Hopple Easterby to Stephen Smith Parrish and Julia Parrish $268,500

2400 Forest Drive from John M. Bateman, II and Betty G. Bateman Revocable Trust to Lin Lai $475,000

6709 Westbrook Road from Eric D. Johnson and Chasidy M. Johnson to Robert Wade Rogers and Rebecca Devan Rogers $180,500

4708 Briarfield Road from Bryant Fuller to Samuel E. Miller and Kelle A. Miller $224,000

29209

708 Applegate Lane from Alicia N. Davis to Allison F Taylor $124,000

618 Hatrick Road from Adam G. Chun and Suk Y. Lee to Alex Zipperian $175,000

1144 Rockwood Road from Cheryl Whyde Grillo and David Matthew Grillo to Alanna M. Breen $200,000

9 Somerton Place from Brandon J. Lewis to Don D. Dinkel and Janice Foy Dinkel $121,000

506 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Brittany Wright and Kadeldren Oneal Anthony $165,000

3006 Twin Oaks Way from Vernel Graham n/k/a Vernel L. Edwards to Tom Alencar $135,000

15 Oakman Lane from George L. McDaniel and Virginia H. McDaniel to Tarek Shazly and Lindsay R. Shazly $490,000

720 Applegate Lane from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Takeya C. Eady $164,900

29210

129 Beatty Downs Road from Adam J. Schumacher to Victoria Mota and Octavio Mota $120,000

2007 Melissa Lane from Melissa G. Feeney to SFR3, LLC $122,000

29212

12 Fairbranch Court from Estate of Roger P. Streeter to Tex MacArthur Kennedy and Sherron S. Kennedy $176,000

101 Sandalewood Lane from Victor V. Collins and Christa M. Collins to Ken Flore and Kristine Johnson $180,000

416 Lost Creek Drive from Bobby Ray Simmons to Michael Steynberg $260,000

9 Eastpine Court from Brian Robert Houle to Cameron Butler $124,500

29223

213 Clinton St. from State Street Holdings, LLC to Carmen D. Smith $105,900

168 Greenmill Road from Saturnino Correa-Figueroa and Maria E. Correa to Christina R. Crawford $148,000

295 Berry Tree Lane from Gwen Ernest to Mirsad Mujadzic $257,375

318 Oak Creek Circle from Keietta Jones f/k/a Keietta McKune to Wayne Sowers $103,300

29229

601 Senegal Lane from Tyler Christian Nunley to Christopher Miles $182,000

47 Barony Place Circle from Gae B. Young to Fatou G. Diallo $191,000

316 Curvewood Road from Shari F. Bookert to Breanna M. Williams $105,000

207 Trowbridge Road from Crystalline Johnson to Lisa St. John $104,500

847 Killian Station from Sendler Construction, LLC to Dylan T. Snyder and Jacqualyn Snyder $128,000

8 Mapleleaf Drive from Kenneth R. Spidle and Debra M. Spidle to Darren M. Williams and Kimmanda M. Williams $174,900

5 Grandview Court from Ryan L. Raymond and Secil Raymond to Malvin J. Harris, Jr. $167,900

18 Ricemill Ferry from Kathy A. Brown-Lambert f/k/a Kathy A. Jefferson to Pamela E. Murray $160,000

474 Robins Egg Drive from Marlena Thomas f/k/a Iliana Mariena Helfenstein to Sandra McCrea $170,000

2 S. Bay Crossing from Joel Mark Collins, Sr. and Deborah T. Collins to Kristin Brooks and Vincent Maloney $199,000

703 Pennywell Court from Christina Wright Myllykangas a/k/a Christina W. Myllykangas to Dustin Pugh $186,000

Lexington County

29006

330 W. Church St. from R & O Properties, LLC to Byzantine, Inc. $650,000

243 Martha St. from Justin Boehnke and Marlina Boehnke f/k/a Marlina Kinard to Lisa C. Isreal $110,000

357 Highland Avenue from John C. Shirley to Gladys I. Otey and David W. Wisemann $105,300

29033

1224 Lafayette Avenue a/k/a L Avenue from Andrew M. Bridges and Lisa T. Bridges to Thomas M. Stanek $169,900

29036

157 Pacific Avenue from Nancy L. Sellers to Doris H. Pool Living Trust $154,000

338 Forty Love Point from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Mary Ryan Wilson and Brittany Collins Wilson $451,681

172 Heimatsweg Road from William T. McBroom, II Trust and Mary Catherine B. McBroom Trust to Coleman Family Revocable Trust $800,000

128 Turkey Ridge Road from Julie C. Rizalde and Vicente P. Rizalde to Casey T. Goodson and Kristin Goodson $145,000

136 Torrey Pine Lane from Andrew J. Hastings and Zeta E. Hastings to Ron Creech and Brenda Creech $100,000

240 Walkbridge Way from Shane P. Sonnefeld and Constance H. Sonnefeld to Travis Bates and Lori Bates $177,000

129 Long Pine Court from Kevin F. Candrilli to Nancy J. Pryor $209,000

111 Glenwood Road from Guy F. Taylor, Jr. to SFR3, LLC $118,000

223 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua Adam Woods and Caitlyn Page $186,000

730 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Towena Dionisio-Connelly and Christopher Connelly $297,441

735 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Victoria L. Holmes $298,035

417 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kimberly Coniglio, Anthony Coniglio and Maria Diez Sandbank $290,775

214 Pebblebranch Drive from Betty Jo Pruett to Christopher Craft $450,000

523 Lilypad from Clay O'Neal Campbell to Patti B. Campbell and Charles O. Campbell $245,000

612 Harborview Point from Van R. Cook and Virginia W. Cook to Jerry M. Volf and Jacqueline M. Volf $321,600

104 Deerwater Run from William Lewis and Yetta Concina Lewis to Bryan K. Evans and Lisa B. Evans $400,000

605 Webster Point Drive from Frances F. Wells-Hanna to Kevin Burton and Amy Burton $385,000

1332 Libby Ariail Circle from George W. Rabon and Pamela S. Rabon to Stephen W. Kennerly and Terri M. Kennerly $610,000

311 Pebble Branch Drive from Kevin E. Burton and Amy E. Burton to Carm LaSalle and Laura LaSalle$360,000

0 Bear Creek from Shorebreeze Properties, LLC to Chase T. Angel $110,000

705 Caro Court from Janet L. Ramsey to Caine Crawford and Rebecca Crawford $633,500

29053

104 Stonebridge Drive from Jessica Williams to Jennifer M. Wells $119,000

117 S. Carlisle St. from Mark Pridgen to Sherri Cowell and Tazhane Cowell $189,000

29054

1631 Taylor Drive from Gayle T. Hamby Revocable Trust to Keith Wayne Bass and Judy L. Bass $899,000

2775 Priceville Road from Thomas M. Albus and Jeannie A. Albus to James Chadrick Road and Sarah Elizabeth Todd $650,000

Lots 37, 38, 39 and 40 Holiday Haven from John Luther Moore to Ralph O. Pilot $157,400

Lots 36, 41 and 42 Holiday Haven from Estate of Sallie M. Loveland to Ralph O. Pilot $142,600

29063

21 Dean Crest Court from William Jacob Luhrs to Amanda Ann Mulalley $119,900

105 Bickleigh Court from Chrissie E. Campitella to John Douglass and Theresa Douglass $123,000

101 Hamilton Park Drive from Anna L. Davis Revocable Family Trust to Mark Astley and Manutsawee Astley $205,000

207 Holmsbury Road from Athena Group Ltd. to Gabrielle L. White $118,000

29070

912 Elmore Black Drive from Estate of Mary Edna Puckett to Jonathan R. Brock and Erica K. Brock $182,000

4725 Augusta Highway from Joe Allen Dennis, Susan Beth Dennis Honyotski and Barbara Friendly to HVL97-CAE-2017-01 Merlin LLC $106,000

128 Lee Gunter Road from Estate of R. L. Julius to Charlie R. Blackwell, Jr. and Carrie M. Blackwell $149,000

220 N. Wonder Drive from Haoyan Zhao to Richard D. Hodgkiss and Amy P. Hodgkiss $485,000

29072

156 Whispering Winds Drive from Dene D. Dupre and Lloyd D. Dupre to Jeremy D. Cheek and Rebecca K. Cheek $189,000

144 Pink Camellia Lane from Leonardo M. Sagebin and Jamie A. Sagebin to Sean Heffernan and Robyn C. Heffernan $293,500

101 Smith St. from Sherry Lynn Scott to Earl Dwayne Cornelison $179,000

245 Allenbrooke Way from James S. Wardrup and Tricia D. Wardrup to Randy Keith Johnson and Sabrina C. Johnson $187,000

.71 acres, East Main St. from Branch Banking and Trust Company to Enlow Wilkie Investments, LLC $350,000

482 W. Highway 378 from Ronnie C. Wood to Steve Deese $245,000

1773 W. Main St. from Robertson Family Holdings, LLC to Dennis R. Marcott $522,000

100 Highcrest Lane from Robin L. Wellman to Audrey Jacques and Ronald Jacques $170,000

533 Meadow Grass Lane from Sanjida Tamanna and Rahat Ayub to NEI Global Relocation Company $286,000

1441 Old Chapin Road, #732 from Stephen W. Nicholas to Barry L. and Susan J. Jenkins $230,000

301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 17D from Joseph L. Miley and Tracy Lynn Miley to Michael Hehn $100,000

347 Poindexter Lane from Sherill J. Stanley to George Michael Hembree and Jaime Lynn Hembree $307,500

772 Hope Ferry Road from James Michael Kollmansberger and Aimee Kollmansberger to Suzanne B. Davis and Joseph E. Baughman, Jr. $259,000

210 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daryl M. Jenkins and Tiffany N. Jenkins $327,807

132 Hidden Lane from Jason G. Mubarak and Kaitlin B. Mubarak to Brandon Davis Bradshaw and Kara Beth Bradshaw $426,000

108 Middlebrook Drive from Elizabeth H. Caddell Revocable Trust to Jeremy Addy $290,000

209 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Nicholas Sielicki and Amy Sielicki $264,000

186 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph Oren Retzer and Kaitlin Bigbie Retzer $288,875

140 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Keeshon Felder and Shaliece L. Matthews Felder $315,660

372 Saluda Springs Road from Michael Brian Steynberg to Leslie Arlene Belich and Nathan Arthur Bieganski $144,000

108 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin D. Garwood, Jr. and Sarah Rose Garwood $316,396

144 Breezes Drive, Unit 35C from Gary Keith Arthur and Robin Moore Arthur to Sara M. Strickland $116,000

415 Honeybee Lane from Christopher G. Wilson and Amy K. Wilson to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $279,000

415 Honeybee Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Nicholas Paul Holt and Laura Burgess Holt $279,000

248 Royal Lythan Circle from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Kevin Redd and Kolby Redd $266,900

111 Moray Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sammy E. Rikard and Dorothy D. Rikard $325,000

105 Parkview Court from Joseph A. Perdicho and Carey A. Perdicho to Jacob Gregg $180,000

332 Allenbrooke Drive from Tommie Davis Wingard Ladeau f/k/a Tommie David Wingard to Dominic A. Trabucco and Lisa Trabucco $205,000

554 Windmere Drive from Patrick L. Suber to Jayne B. Baker and Chad I. Baker $210,000

139 Carriage Hill Drive from Ben Cunningham, Jr. and Virginia M. Cunningham to Courtney B. Cowart and Jennifer W. Cowart $393,500

213 Allenbrooke Way from George Hartrick, III and Patricia Hartrick to Nathalie J. Whaley $210,000

808 Blue Quill Court from Lifestone Communities, LLC to James Cameron $146,000

924 Oak Haven Court from C. David Tabor and Christina Helson to Aileen Farrell Morrisey and Christopher Michael Morrisey $290,000

412 Batten Court from F. Michael Morrison and Teresa M. Morrison to Ashton O. Crowe $139,500

29073

1548 Nazareth Road from Stacy Nates f/k/a Stacy R. Cassell and William J. Nates to Jason T. Pelletier and Victoria Pelletier $269,500

375 Dooley Road from Larry D. Dooley to Dooleyville, LLC $200,000

642 Deertrack Run from Corey M. Stabler and Lindsey M. Gonzalez to Corey Shinn and Ashley Shinn $175,000

103 Wilhowie Drive from Randy Jeffcoat a/k/a Randall A. Jeffcoat to Jerold R. Jones $148,000

293 Colony Lakes Drive from John E. Lewis and Ruth A. Lewis to Shannon Wickham and Eric P. Spalter, II $158,900

176 Riglaw Circle from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Lauren Sloane Jackson and Philip Corey Mefford $141,000

925 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Brandon A. Spires and Shayonna M. Spires $355,823

208 Oakwood Drive from Chandler Whisnant and Mary C. Whisnant to Lisa Altman and Timothy L. Altman $169,200

121 Mariscat Place from Kolby K. Taylor n/k/a Kolby Taylor Redd to Jermaine Johnson and Lakenya Means Johnson $179,900

300 Louisa Lane from Benjamin Dwight Jackson, Jr. and Kerisa Jackson to Tracey Coleman $124,500

846 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Gayla Johnson and William Carl Johnson, Jr. $341,459

864 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Elizabeth M. Jenkins and David W. Crawley $304,000

864 Lone Oak Bend from Elizabeth M. Jenkins and David W. Crawley to Anthony J. Gentile and Stephanie W. Gentile $299,999

816 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian E. Ackley and Lisa A. Ackley $314,346

824 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Ludwig and Kathryn Ludwig $265,059

204 Drayden Court from Michael T. Boatwright and Chelsea M. Ireson to William H. Gordon, II $140,000

182 Tannery Way from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Gwen Dykes $206,000

29169

1029 Riverstone Court from Dale R. Davis and Barbara L. Davis to Lannan Luo $290,000

821 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Emily Sias Kimpton to Chao Sun $151,000

267 Saluda Woods Place from Ashley Riddle Price to Megan M. McGowan $109,500

1006 D Avenue from William N. Stankowski and Nancy H. Stankowski to Ashley R. Price $180,000

2806 Leaphart Road from Artie C. Corley, Grace C. Shepherd, Lauvenia C. Butts, Carolyn C. Dunbar, Phyllis C. Shepard and Blondell C. Taylor as Trustee of the Blondell C. Taylor Revocable Trust to City of West Columbia $325,000

1116 Evergreen Avenue from Joann T. Gunter, Gary Bruce Grant and Janice G. Harkey to Karen K. Brannon $144,900

320 Dreher Road from True South Enterprises, LLC to 803 Housing, LLC $375,000

1721 Redbird Lane from Justin B. Scurry to Lisa A. Browning $190,000

29170

157 Hunters Mill Drive from Rebecca S. Tarpley to James Franklin, II $130,000

233 Montclaire Circle from Jesse E. Short to Alexandria R. Kneece $138,500

218 Stonewood Drive from Tyler H. Kennedy to Kristen Faith Daniel $111,000

1 Arthurdale Court from Dessirae Bennett to Horace Isaac Walker $135,001

4857 Platt Springs Road from Richard A. Sox and Romanda B. Sox to David J. Mahoney and Trista L. Mahoney $250,000

323 Hunters Mill Drive from Sabrina R. Day a/k/a Sabrina D. Rathbun to Donna Marie Moore $147,000

157 Lanier Avenue from Nicholas A. Hartley to Corey Austin Dent $125,000

424 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley Nicole Workman and Connor Scott Hamm $198,029

150 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tianka L. Jordan $193,764

163 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carson E. Johnson and Andrea R. Johnson $182,784

260 Hunters Mill Drive from Edwin A. Delvalle a/k/a Edwin A. Del Valle to James A. Guerrero and Belgica J. Guerrero $235,900

432 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Andrew T. Deal $160,000

211 Dove Trace Drive from Gwen Dykes to Jordan B. White $130,000

29172

150 Drayton Hall Drive from Model Home Holdings, LLC to Kendra N. Purdy $194,000

29210

410 Willow Winds Drive from Brenda P. Moore to Jeffrey L. Smith and Yvonne D. Smith $155,000

114 Willow Winds Drive from William R. Moore and Laura S. Moore to Patti R. White $135,000

817 Rollingwood Trail from Greg Ratajik to Katie London $152,347

455 Brookshire Drive from Bradley H. Smith and Christa W. Smith to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $160,000

29212

5219 Kirkbrook Court from Mark S. McBride to Vu Linh T. Phung and Kimberly Phung Nguyen $125,500

1921 Shadowood Drive from Ha Byeong to Jennifer B. Qualls $175,000

108 Walnut Court from James Carter and Amy E. Carter to Tim Cebulski and Marisa Cebulski $261,900

112 Brent Ford Road from Catherine G. Sylvester to William Brian Rowan and Amanda LaRene Rowan $195,000

134 Clearview Drive from Tyler Alton Tucker and Heather Stultz Tucker to Kevin Johnson and Ginnifer Johnson $223,000

403 W. Passage from Jon C. May to Mary Catherine Whisnant and Chandler L. Whisnant $329,900

276 Newpark Place from Jasim Imran and Sharmina Kona to Javier Perez and Jezreel Perez $177,500

2441 N. Lake Drive from Ross L. Owens, Susan O. Miller and Dale Ray Owen to David Engelmann and Valerie Engelmann $210,000

29640

866 Hester Shore Road from Gary W. Bobo and Susan M. Bobo to Edward A. Holliman, Jr. and Linda HJ. Holliman $239,900

Kershaw County

29020

1390 Springhill Road from Estate of Lloyd E. Gerhart to Robert D. Huggins $210,000

1987 N. Brailsford Road from Eric H. Rundlett and Rebecca Y. Rundlett to Michael G. Burkott and Collin Burkott $395,000

28 Raindance Lane from Monique Green and Cornelius W. Green to Timotheus C. Durden and Maronica R. Durden $175,000

27 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nancy A. McCulley $172,000

1507 Broad St. from Billie S. Jones to Troyann Orlinda Johnson and Aaron Johnson $204,035

150 Hound Hollow Road from Mari Jones and Eric S. Jones to Chad B. Braithwaite and Amber Braithwaite $300,000

29045

14 Bud Circle from Michael Keels and Hazel Keels to Melissa B. Cranford and Rany H. Cranford $191,500

26 Sixty Oaks Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon S. Whitehurst and Laura D. Whitehurst $320,000

1035 Veterans Row from James Glenn Hall, Sr. to James Glenn Hall, Jr. and Brittany Danielle Bass $236,000

69 Kimpton Drive from Laura D. Whitehurst and Brandon S. Whitehurst to Robert L. Hyman $184,000

86 Driftwood from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Robert G. Kroening and Jennifer Kroening $143,000

183 Smyrna Road from Ida D. Palmer a/k/a Ida Della Palmer to Tracey McDaniels and Scott H. Miller $200,000

8 Lone Oak Court from Dennis W. Sutton to William McPherson $125,000

1463 Haigs Creek Drive from Timothy E. Hanson and Aubree M. Hanson to Freddie L. Wilson, Jr. and Stephanie L. Wilson $194,000

112 Hanlon Drive from Daniel K. Fuller and Candice L. Fuller to Jeffrey B. Manuel and Lauren Manuel $164,900

63 Bird Song Lane from David S. Wisecarver to Robert E. Baber $246,000

81 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ira P. Murphy $285,266

2566 Bowen St. from Michael J. DiStefano to Justin Andrew McGarvey and Shellie Erin McGarvey $189,000

11 Jonquil Court from Bryce R. McCulley and Nancy A. McCulley to Nicholas Sigman and Aliya Sigman $202,500

29067

Quarry Road and Sawmill Road from James C. Catoe to Luck Stone Corporation $950,000

3501 Old Flatrock Road from Karan L. Gaskin to Luck Stone Corporation $125,000

3559 Flat Rock Road from Thomas Shannon McClaugherty to Luck Stone Corporation $195,250

29078

1509 Autumn Lane from Deborah C. Brown f/k/a Deborah C. Richards to Dawn E. Eames $130,000

2163 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Michael J. Fitch $139,500

35 Endicot Way from Kenneth S. Pressley and Amy S. Pressley to Jon Michael Young and Jana Lynn Young $305,000

32 Oak Ridge Drive from Mary A. Varnadore to Cody A. Mynatt $161,500

1068 Spring Drive from Jennifer L. Reeves to Matthew Benge and Ashley M. Benge $155,000

29732

391 and 413 Clearwater Lake Road from Tammie C. Hinson to Daniel Wise and Vicky Wise $150,000

Top Five Richland County

121 Beaver Ridge Drive 29045 from Robert J. Barlow and Michele A. Barlow to Shannon G. Martin $1,800,000

205-215 Saluda Avenue 29205 from Plantation Court Apartments, LLC to Palmetto SC Properties I, LLC $737,746

1212 Old Road 29036 from Benjamin A. Lanza to Richard W. Miskie and Karalyn S. Miskie $575,000

154 River Birch Lane 29206 from Charlotte Patton Parks and Paul Parks to Gene A. Bradshaw, III and Anne L. Bradshaw $535,000

2822 Trenholm Road 29204 from Columbia Land Holdings, LLC to Ryan L. Keck and Katie M. Keck $527,500

Top Five Lexington County

1631 Taylor Drive 29054 from Gayle T. Hamby Revocable Trust to Keith Wayne Bass and Judy L. Bass $899,000

172 Heimatsweg Road 29036 from William T. McBroom, II Trust and Mary Catherine B. McBroom Trust to Coleman Family Revocable Trust $800,000

330 W. Church St. 29006 from R & O Properties, LLC to Byzantine, Inc. $650,000

2775 Priceville Road 29054 from Thomas M. Albus and Jeannie A. Albus to James Chadrick Road and Sarah Elizabeth Todd $650,000

705 Caro Court 29036 from Janet L. Ramsey to Caine Crawford and Rebecca Crawford $633,500

Top Five Kershaw County

Quarry Road and Sawmill Road 29067 from James C. Catoe to Luck Stone Corporation $950,000

1987 N. Brailsford Road 29020 from Eric H. Rundlett and Rebecca Y. Rundlett to Michael G. Burkott and Collin Burkott $395,000

26 Sixty Oaks Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon S. Whitehurst and Laura D. Whitehurst $320,000

35 Endicot Way 29078 from Kenneth S. Pressley and Amy S. Pressley to Jon Michael Young and Jana Lynn Young $305,000

150 Hound Hollow Road 29020 from Mari Jones and Eric S. Jones to Chad B. Braithwaite and Amber Braithwaite $300,000

  Comments  