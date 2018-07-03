Marco's Pizza sets opening date for Forest Drive location

Pizza lovers in Forest Acres soon will have another choice of where to buy their pie.
Marco's Pizza will open Thursday at 4601 Forest Drive, next door to Smoothie King and Breugger's Bagels. This will be the 16th location in South Carolina owned by Forest Acres residents Joe Walker and Andrew Reed.
In a news release, Walker said, “Pizza lovers in Forest Acres will quickly find out that we’re substantially different than your typical pizza chain — as it was founded on Italian freshness and quality standards that make it stand out from all other well-known brands. All ingredients are genuinely fresh and truly craveable.”
The Marco's Pizza menu features a mix of classic artisan and specialty pizzas (or build your own pizza), salads and subs, and dishes such as the Meatball Bake, Chicken Dippers and CheezyBread.
Carryout, delivery, online ordering services and dine-in options will be available. Marco's Pizza locations typically are open seven days a week. www.marcos.com.
