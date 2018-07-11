Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Main Street Columbia

Topgolf Swing Suites is coming to Main Street Columbia, SC.
The indoor golf experience, to be known as Venue on Main Topgolf Swing Suite, will be located at 1620 Main St., directly behind Michael's Cafe, and will feature five simulator suites that can accommodate up to eight players, lounge seating, HDTV's, and full food and beverage service. The suites can be rented for playing, interactive social activities or business meetings, or private golf practice sessions.
"We are proud to team with The Venue on Main to provide a new kind of interactive social experience, featuring industry-leading Full Swing Simulators, that will entertain all ages and golfers and non-golfers alike,” Ron Powers, president of Topgolf Swing Suite, said in a news release.
The 1600 block of Main Street is already home to some of Columbia's more entertaining destinations. Mast General Store, the Nickelodeon theater, The Grand boutique bowling alley, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, The Shoppes on Main, and Tapp's Art Center line the block. The Columbia Museum of Art is just steps away.
A Topgolf outdoor driving range has recently opened in Charlotte, with locations in Greenville and Myrtle Beach opening soon.
Although no definite opening date has been set for Columbia's indoor facility, expect to be able to work on those swings sometime in the fall.
