What in-town Columbia property sold for over $1.1 million?

Richland County
29209
629 Chimney Hill Road from Travis E. Hudson and Emily P. Hudson to Chad Allen Laird $700,000
29016
726 Pepplebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tamieca R. Lary $173,000
114 Tam-O-Shanter Drive from Jeaneen M. Tucker to Scott S. Sullivan and Janet G. Sullivan $340,000
1077 Heart Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Demarquis R. Mendenhall and Tocoia T. Mendenhall $161,399
309 Lower Glen Circle from Sam J. Schneider and Lisa Schneider to Timothy David Harvey $183,000
11 Tavern Court from Charles E. Martin, Jr. and Lynda Kaye Martin to Naresh Champaneri and Sarala Champaneri $670,000
213 Crimson Queen Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Clark Crawford $329,000
37 Broken Arrow Court from Shauntina Hutchinson to Britnei Latesha Kohn-Amaker $160,000
770 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kenneth D. Jones and Annie M. Jones $211,268
20 Broken Arrow Court from Nikki Hartfield Nolan and Kevin Christopher Nolan to Lloyd J. McGill and Felisa Y. Rivera $184,900
120 Osprey Nest Court from Amanda N. Folk a/k/a Amanda Nancy Harrelson Folk to Heather Maddox $208,000
29036
125 Stoney Point Lane from Melinda M. Connor f/k/a Melinda M. Gore to John J. Birkenheuer and Kimberly S. Birkenheuer $360,000
148 White Rock Acres Road from Wallace L. Hubbard and Anthony L. Hubbard, Jr. to Anthony L. Hubbard, Jr. and Hannah Marie Hubbard $130,000
212 Lake Hilton Drive from B. Page Wilhelm-Ream to Lauren C. Day $234,900
164 Back Acres Road from H. Lynwood Kearse and Rebecca E. Kearse to Tyler W. Boulware and Jenny C. Boulware $386,000
65 Colibogue Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James S. Drake, IV and Jennifer Lynn Barr Drake $254,246
11447 Broad River Road from Blake E. Yuris and Lori G. Yuris to Patricia M. Vitiello $327,500
213 Hiller Road from Willie R. Howard, Jr. and Barbara D. Howard to William Kelcy Chastain and Nancy Leath Chastain $535,000
384 Explorer Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Gary Max Sederbaum and Heather Aisha Sederbaum $204,990
61 Calibogue Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Donald Guy McGaughey and Holly Samia McGaughey $264,367
373 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Harold W. Thompson and Nancy H. Thompson $219,044
1107 Portrait Hill Drive from EE Residential Properties, LLC to William James Letourneau and Emily Dunn Letourneau $291,300
649 Clover View Road from Melissa Kaye Reese Bolland to Donald R. Kirkindoll and Kristina H. Kirkindoll $217,500
29045
235 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eric David Spencer and Delethia Spencer $253,116
28 Gillon Lane from Treasury of Homes Builders, Inc. to Johnny Baez and Denise B. Baez $255,000
397 Longfellows Lane from Travis A. Radford and Michelle L. Radford to Patrina Renee Nicholson $149,900
1035 Campbell Ridge Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Erika Parker $205,000
261 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joesy L. Ellerbe and Brunson D. Ellerbe $280,000
137 Wood Fox Drive from Andrew J. Duprey to Floyd W. Meddel and Tracy Meddel $157,900
149 Thatcher Loop from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Melvin E. Wells, II $325,000
1072 Campbell Ridge Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Sheryle B. Lohbusch and David W. Lohbusch $202,275
427 Upland Trail Road from Philip P. Rusnak to Judith Corcoran Konicki $375,000
214 Upland Trail Road from Jason H. Smith and Emily R. Smith to Alex J. Shuler and Deonca D. Shuler $360,000
29061
132 Mount Elon Church Road from Delmont L. Soule, Jr. and Karen E. Soule to Kevin W. McDonald and Ashley E. McDonald $227,000
29063
223 Walnut Grove Circle from Joshua Michael Liberti to Kaitlin Bormann $155,000
115 Black Creek Lane from Caroline W. Soomsawasdi to Terry A. Fulton and Sharon A. Fulton $174,000
7 Beech Branch Court from Bryan K. Cronk to Kristen D. Baker $144,500
5 Bluestone Court from Christopher S. Lindler and Renee J. Lindler to Evan Gallagher and Jessica Smith $197,000
6 Sickle Court from Julie M. Nelson to Blake E. Yuris and Loria G. Yuris $198,000
125 Kings Creek Road from J. Warren Wall and Mary F. Wall to Tari Tucker Watson and Travis Jevon Watson $190,000
44 Aderley Oak Court from Daniel J. Chrisfield and Ashley J. Chrisfield to Matthew McCommon and Trina McCommon $190,000
21 Walnut Grove Way from Roscoe M. Harter, III to Mildred Inez Gibson $155,000
513 Riverwalk Way from Brandon D. Bradshaw to Miranda Leigh Hall $134,000
206 Walnut Grove Circle from Jeffrey M. Williams and Denise M. Williams to Thomas Carnahan $157,000
6 Alverston Court from Ronald T. Everson and Susan D. Everson to Erika Johnson $214,500
220 Beckworth Lane from Bryan A. Barwick and Shanna C. Barwick to Jarvis A. Jackson and Deandra Woods $206,000
232 Hearthwood Circle from Jaswinder Singh Kaler and Amandeep K. Kaler to Quintin Felder and Michele Starling-Felder $231,000
29201
1100 Bluff Road, Unit 109 from Terri Scheper and John Scheper to Robert N. Shealy and Sandra S. Shealy $200,000
301-303 Whaley St. from Jane K. Blewer Revocable Trust to Frederick Marion Wylie, III and Olivia Francis Wylie $138,500
619 Blanding St. from E. O’Neal Dufford, Milton W. Dufford, Joe C. Heavner and Charles E. McNeely to Columbia Builders, LLC $247,500
29203
903 Muller Avenue from LaToya Elizabeth Grate to Rowena Rice $119,900
3619 Ridgewood Avenue from Judy A. Burress and Gareth Finley to James Patrick Burch and Kristen Jordan Burch $130,000
29204
2916 Spann St. from Bobby L. Huguley to Fielding Freed and Lana Burgess $190,000
221 Dill Court from Kurt S. Roper and Britt A. Roper to Travis E. Hudson and Emily P. Hudson $1,140,000
31 Godbold Court from Donna M. Gardner to Victor B. Oyinbo $195,000
29205
1613 Tall Pines Circle from Michael Simmons and Sheila Simmons f/k/a Sheila Ford to Mary Elizabeth Dwyer $101,500
340-342 S. Harden St. from Debra F. Bailey and Lauren Aleis Bailey to WS Holdings, LLC $170,000
614 Etiwan Avenue from Geoffrey K. Forsyth to David W. Meadows, Lorri A. Meadows and Matthew David Meadows $170,525
2721 Lee St., Unit 3 from Julia Smith McKissick and Charles Fisher McKissick, Jr. to Andrew Heath Montgomery and John C. Montgomery $157,800
2710 Devereaux Road from Aaron M. Barthel to John N. McCarter, Jr. $652,500
3321 Duncan St. from Harvey J. Rosen to Buck W. Pettus and Christine D. Pettus $190,000
719 Graymont Avenue from Shannon Jackson Clark n/k/a Shannon Gooding to Alex M. Pinto $130,000
1011 Maple St. from deTreville F. Bowers, III to Chandler Fogle $154,900
2745 Burney Drive from The William McMillan Company, LLC to Peter V. Candela and Kari M. Candela $450,000
29206
193 Carlyle Circle from Monnie Gabriel to Erica Loudin $184,900
5906 Timle Lane from Jennifer O’Keefe Hydorn to Melissa L. Mimms $295,000
29209
413 Council Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Hector M. Velez Cortes and Beatriz DeJesus- Perez $189,670
111 Vermillion Drive from Mark J. Anderson and Kelli A. Anderson to Shonte Darby and Desiree Darby $169,000
504 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Luis Martinez and Elsa Martinez $179,490
1092 Lake Village Drive from NVR, Inc. to Janee Duncan $170,485
232 Birch Glen Court from Dorothy Elizabeth Vaughn a/k/a Dorothy Elisaberth Vaughan to Frank Britting $104,000
1441 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Billie Green $149,455
1018 Eastmont Drive from Silas L. Black and Bonnie Black to Kalu Kalu, Jr. $157,250
1406 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dana Jeter $127,590
29210
231 Arrowood Road from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jamil R. Stanton $120,000
100 Doris Court from Jacob A. Beechler and Rosalie L. Beechler to Angel Atyuk $120,000
29212
7 Lost Creek Place from William Hartman to Jeffrey D. Woods and Lori A. Woods $198,000
827 Arrowwood Road from Mary M. Sparrow to Barnett H. Miller $101,000
233 Pinnacle Drive from TM Construction Enterprises, Inc. to Nancy D. Winfree $261,412
29223
168 Glenshannon Drive from Richard Eugene Cragg, Sr. and Aileen H. Cragg to Ruby Deschamps and Qasim Shafiq Mujtahid $127,000
54 Mallet Hill Road from US Bank National Association to Darrin S. Skinner $386,210
95 Oakbrook Drive from Roy M. Stevens, Jr. and Renee K. Stevens to Elmer W. Liebsch, III and Tiffany A. Liebsch $340,000
27 Olde Springs Court from Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union to Donnie M. Whitehead and Jo-Ann Floyd-Whitehead $230,000
273 Kenmore Park Drive from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Trevor Duvall and Jamilah Duvall $180,000
1640 Horseshoe Drive from The Mortgage Buyer, Inc. to Jose M. Perez Lorenzo $120,000
801 William Harden Road from Vannie J. Drakeford, Jr. and Gladys D. Drakeford to Yolanda Williams and Pathenia Starks $105,000
1121 Rabon Pond Drive from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Wayne Michael Williams $135,000
9750 Windsor Lake Boulevard from Matthew Alexander Dawson and Sandor Dawson to Lupita Deleon Garcia and Susana Deleon Garcia $123,500
29229
618 Mangrove Trail from Brad J. Moses and Jacqueline L. Moses to Marquis D. Peoples $212,000
424 Kingston Trace Road from Freddie W. Lawrence, IV and LoSheilah J. Lawrence to Dashaun M. Ware and Shauntel L. Smullen $160,000
101 Ivy Square Drive from Jason D. Rials and Elizabeth Ingle Rials f/k/a Elizabeth B. Ingle to Jessica J. Hawkins $135,000
210 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Caitlin D. Hoover and Tony W. Hoover, II $183,093
204 Cogburn Road from Tri Heard and Anika Heard to Eddie Fields and Latoya Fields $153,000
292 Indigo Springs Drive from Londi T. Farrow to Ritchie Rivers $205,000
5 Autumn Run Way from Shannon K. Burritt n/k/a Shannon K. Thompson to Brad J. Faust $116,250
310 Autumn Run Way from Stephanie R. Cox n/k/a Stephanie Cox Ryan to Janet Friedman $107,000
352 Baybridge Drive from Joseph S. McKee to Alex Scott Herb $250,000
111 Parsons Mill Lane from Tyrene K. Benjamin to TAH Holding, LP $105,000
316 Wild Olive Drive from Peter E. Izquierdo to Latazia Shanice Williams $141,400
106 Faversham Lane from Alexis Pilato and Frank Pilato to Douglas E. Cromer and Kathleen A. Cromer $205,250
123 Sherwood Trail from Michael E. Crawford and Marie H. Crawford to Thomas Fulford and Nicole Hardt $183,000
5 Azelia Court from Mark W. Hickman to Eelase Jones $200,000
4117 Deveraux Road from Phyllis R. Ford to Wilson Co., LLC $185,000
1126 Coralbean Way from J. Todd Stoutenborough and Tara Stoutenborough to Shandria L. Whiney $140,000
204 Ashwicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Barbara Rudolf $182,042
830 Wing Stripe Court from Marylena McCrimmon to Eran Milligan and Cheree Milligan $220,000
151 Big Game Loop from Christopher G. Diaz to Victoria B. Davis $198,500
215 Sterling Cross Drive from Erica N. Booth f/k/a Erica Booth Barr to Gregory L. Williams, Jr. $107,000
105 Tortoise Trail from Marcelle B. Millan and Justin W. Price to Ashton Ty'Ron Williams and Ashley Nicole Hanna-Williams $142,000
317 Arden Hall Drive from Brunson D. Ellerbe and Joesy L. Ellerbe to Lori Antal and Richard Barnard $165,000
490 Glacier Way from Karyn Flynn Devore to Billy J. Blackmon and Wanda M. Blackmon $139,000
125 Waterville Drive from Sudhakara R. Korrapati and Geetha Manchikalapudi to Tiffany L. Adams $182,000
381 Sterling Cove Road from Evelyn Y. Padilla and Herbder M. Romero to Walter David Torres Medina and Kiara L. Torres $189,900
2172 Lake Carolina Drive from Edward D. Myles to John Jones $178,000
Lexington County
29006
326 Timmerman St. from Heritage Properties, LLC to Whitney N. McConnell $137,500
29033
539 Michaelmas Avenue from Rebecca V. Rhodes to Rossie K. Bennett, Charles Samuel Bennett, II and Tracey K. Bennett $165,000
29036
36 Revelstone Way from James D. Lander and Kimberly S. Lander to Martha Adele Barnett $196,000
342 Forty Love Point Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to John McBride and Kara Buynack $366,625
414 Timberlake Drive from Nancy L. Cullis to Ellen Kay Burgin $313,900
438 Whispering Oak Circle from Parks M. Sandifer and Jamie E. Kruger n/k/a Jamie Sandifer to Kaylia B. Barr $144,000
227 Edgewood Drive from Estate of Terry John Williams a/k/a T. John Williams to J.M. Whitehead and Katherine M.G. Whitehead $200,000
241 Bent Oak Drive from Michael J. Fanguy and Heather K.B. Fanguy to Gaddiel Torres and Maricel Torres $310,000
103 Glenwood Drive from Estate of Billy Bruce Shealy to Michael Stuart Cameron and Darlene M. Cameron $156,000
339 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Johnny P. Goforth and Jennifer P. Goforth $391,983
117 Bickley Manor Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jason R. Tardy and Melissa R. Tardy $195,000
520 Harborview Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tommy Castleman and Jennifer Castleman $325,000
932 Crooked Creek Road from Estate of Harry L. Olson to Davina P. Culver $150,000
928 Willow Cove Road from Sheila S. Durst to John Grady Slice and Elizabeth E. Slice $200,000
143 Stoney Pointe Drive from Randall Pfannenstiel and Leighann M. Pfannenstiel to Stephen Mohr and Amanda Mohr $235,000
105 Wingspan Way from Kimberly Ann Thomas to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $145,000
212 Ventnor Avenue from Lee K. Radin and Renee L. Nazionale to Steven James Bruce and Amanda Lynn Young $208,000
908 E. Ridge Court from Rolando E. Bonachea Revocable Trust to Clover Rhett Abercrombie, II and Nancy E. Abercrombie $525,000
29053
307 Logan Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Corey J. Dubil and Beth A. Brown $156,585
29054
124 Shull Fork Court from Andrew C. Thomas and Lynn Duff Thomas to Marina Valimohamed $294,000
466 Woods Point Road from James G. Sercu to James E. Sharpe and Debra B. Sharpe $561,000
29063
18 Paddock Chase from Ruby C. Armstrong to Carol H. Whittaker $166,000
108 Tuscany Court from David Nieves to Melissa Richardson, Jeremy A. Richardson and Joshua A. Richardson $116,000
29070
142 Village Road from Ursula W. Spires to Wendy Holdsworth $475,000
428 N. Lee St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jacqueline K. Classer $150,000
29072
436 Richmond Farm Court from Richard Fleming and Linda Fleming to Mary A. McLean $209,000
316 Richmond Farm Circle from Joyce Beth Maccarelli to Stephen B. Randall $140,000
1303 Laryn Lane from Lloyd W. Mitcham, Jr. and Jane P. Mitcham to Charlotte I. Ruff and Henry Howard Ruff $262,000
515 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maurice J. Boardman and Sue A. Boardman $229,317
226 Cherokee Pond Court from Kenneth Michael Preacher to Zdenek Spot $212,000
60 Rocky Cove Road from Angela N. Ellis a/k/a. Nichole Ellis n/k/a Angela Nichole Havelin to David R. Eastwood $675,000
169 Sandlapper Way, Unit 10A and Dock 1-B from David L. Evans and Susan J. Evans to Gary K. Arthur and Robin M. Arthur $177,000
128 Travertine Crossing from Clayton W. Sparks and Evette McCafferty to Susan Jane Evans and David L. Evans $214,000
235 Royal Creek Drive from Steven L. Wood to Charles W. Wolfe and Amy R. Wolfe $379,900
236 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew R. Steinbacher $179,000
385 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joyce B. Maccarelli $201,538
904 Laryn Lane from Arthur Glenn Boland and Carole A. Boland to Richard E. Murray and Ann V. Murray $287,500
200 Hayfield Lane from DSD Management, LLC to Beth I. McCall and Sean P. McCall $170,000
313 Lanham Springs Way from William Ryan Jenkins and Meredith Jenkins to Jeffrey Allen Lohr $624,000
326 Water Crest Drive from Erin T. Holland and Robert J. Holland to Susan Pringels Horton $257,900
204 Phoenix Court from Andrew B. Londergan and Pamela Clare Londergan to Jasper Edward McDowell and Dylan Kay McDowell $172,000
109 Firethorn Court from Michael R. Petrone and Catherine M. Petrone to Patricia Dawn Flynn Butler $236,500
124 Longshadow Drive from David B. Taylor to Abigail Leigh Dixon-Harvey and Anthony Alan Handberry, Jr. $137,000
116 Travertine Crossing from Kathryn M. Rauton n/k/a Kathryn Rauton Rector to Ernest L. Ashby $167,500
106 Kenwick Lane from NVR, Inc. to James Doster $209,860
211 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Stephen Biggs $279,400
416 Johnstone Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Kenneth M. Preacher and Tabitha M. Preacher $304,900
1171 Davidson Road from Maria Weaver Whitehead Revocable Trust to Jason R. Asbill and Kimberly E. Asbill $350,000
113 Weathrby Court from Richard C. Bisbee, Jr. and Melinda T. Bisbee to David Bryan Abbott, Jr. and Morgan K. Abbott $190,000
125 Dove Cote Lane from Frank G. Fennema and Laura Fennema to Janice B. Fuller $130,175
210 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kenneth Digrazia, Jodeu A. Oliveira and Anderson Oliveira $325,085
237 Oak Haven Drive from Jacoby Family Revocable Living Trust to Shawn P. Daughtry and Wendy H. Daughtry $615,000
12 Clubside Court from Clayton E. Hering and Alicia N. Hering to Keith N. Stuckey and Joan Stuckey $455,000
119 Honeybee Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kathleen M. Buccino and Anthony F. Buccino, Jr. $253,370
664 Carriage Lake Drive from Jared Fangue and Amanda Fangue to Earl McLeod, III $316,000
112 Linwood Drive from Christopher P. Hamilton and April E. Hamilton to Christopher K. Williams and Sara R. Williams $172,500
150 Burma Road from Kelley J. Puckett to Bailey Hunter Mason $117,000
133 Heather Glen Drive from Stacey S. Hunter, Jean S. Jones and Sharon L. Wright to Donna U. Lawson and Phillip C. Lawson $285,000
313 Watercrest Drive from Eric J. Bopp and Cheryl T. Bopp to Lauren Leah Clanton $199,500
217 Wander Court from Nathan J. Waddoups and Kimberlie A. Waddoups to Kelvin O'Neal Davis and Deirdre C. Mims $157,000
133 Landing Drive from Jason S. Dees and Dawn M. Dees to Carla M. Deyo and Marque Deyo $153,000
201 Lost Branch Road from Bruce Babb and Barbara Babb to Elizabeth Claire Waller and John Goodwin,III $350,000
117 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ellis R. Gilliam $303,977
109 Clarmont Court from Shawn P. Daughtry and Wendy H. Daughtry to John A. Fant and Marjorie H. Fant $570,000
1433 Old Chapin Road from Frances S. Barber to June McCoy Trust $750,000
232 Royal Creek Drive from Brice K. Lund and Doreen R. Lund to John Wesley Wiggins and Rebecca Anne Wiggins $325,000
133 Fiddler Branch Court from Jacqueline C. Duffie and Judith Gwen Chavis Marcenelle to Stephen C. Mestler and Linda M. Mestler $670,000
304 Farmhouse Loop from James S. Zirkle and Arleen M. Zirkle to Shelbie Lynn Hunter and Joshua M. Hunter $190,000
220 Caley Court from Robert Ory Johnson and Larkin A. Davis n/k/a Larkin Davis Johnson to Nitin S. Jain and Nidhi Jain $170,000
225 Wyndotte Court from MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to David M. Estey and Candace D. Estey $125,000
7 Beach Road from Elizabeth Baynard to Frank T. Mckinney $240,000
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 1-A from Maurel A. Elrod and Sharon P. Elrod to Kevin L. Anderson and Marsha L. Anderson $166,000
240 Bonhomme Circle from Jerry W. Bullard and Jane Harte Bullard to Robert W. Carswell and Jadith C. Carswell $167,500
213 Allenbrooke Way from George Hartrick, III and Patricia Hartrick to Nathalie J. Whaley $210,000
300 Wessinger Drive from Trevor C. Wyndham and Jessica M. Wyndham to David C. Berry, Jr. and Elisabeth P. Berry $170,000
120 Star Hill Lane from Jacqueline K. Classer and John M. Classer, Jr. to Charles E. Harmon and Deborah J. Monroe $199,000
113 Harvest Grove Lane from Charles L. Caughman and Mary E. Caughman to Stephan N. Smith and Jennifer A. Cooper $174,900
29073
104 Katmai Court from Michael B. Miller and Bobbie L. Taylor n/k/a Miller to Douglas D. Slabach and Dawn M. Slabach $173,900
224 River Bridge Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Hwanjong Oh $284,630
107 Bruin Drive from Brian E. Parsons and Alicia G. Parsons to Lexington Rental Homes, LLC $105,000
128 Emma Drive from Jerald Wayne Thomson and Linda Thomson to Christopher Berry $132,500
108 Carlton Court from Delbert L. Collins, II and Christie J. Collins to Robin Stillmaker $119,000
104 Pebble Branch Court from Tyler J. Williams and Whitney K. Williams to Erika L. Hughes $126,000
725 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Blair Harper $172,990
308 Meadow Saffron Drive from Kristen R. Cash to Michael Peter Ramak and Kristina Nicole Ramak $210,000
124 New Market Circle from Christopher Williams to Benjamin Scott Kyzer and Brandi N. Kyzer $136,000
412 Wallace Way from Patricia Dawn Flynn n/k/a Patricia Dawn Flynn Butler to Melissa M. Martin $122,000
234 Timbergate Drive from Innovative Realty Solutions, LLC to Irene Najera Beckx $186,000
299 Big Timber Drive from Donald T. Martin and Donna W. Martin to Jacob Selzer and Tamara Fipps Selzer $429,000
120 Crown Colony Court from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Nathan A, Cardenas and Emma L. Cardenas $121,500
366 Cape Jasmine Way from Kimberly L. Turner to Abigail Leigh Dixon-Harvey and Anthony Alan Handberry, Jr. $150,000
244 River Bridge Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Micah A. Read and Julie A. Gotham $332,314
114 Chisolm Circle from Hollis P. Shelton to TAH Holding LP $117,500
207 River Bridge Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jeremy Fylling and Kara Fylling $325,533
545 Pleasant View Drive from Al Ward to Albert G. Domanski, Mary H. Domanski, Robert A. Augustine and Ann M. Augustine $198,900
2135 Nazareth Road from Lois J. Davis to Jerry Pardue, Jr. and Sarah Sturtevant $215,000
207 Meadow Saffron Drive from Jordan B. Morales and Alaina R. Morales to Sentoria A. Green and Jason J. Green $196,000
531 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cole Landon Finch $173,000
832 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Gabryszewski and Stefanie Gabryszewski $300,000
263 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Nancy Wilson Davis $158,555
29169
117 Emanuel Drive from Barbara W. Southerlin to Melissa Norton Barrett $137,000
1216 Botanical Parkway from Ellis R. Gilliam and Linnie H. Gilliam to Mary Jacqueline Long $280,000
2056 Garden View Drive from Elizabeth J. Phillpott to Richard D. Rivers and Jean D. Rivers $154,000
376 Brookland Way from Christopher W. Boomhower and Kristen E. Boomhower to Edmon W. Smith, III $200,100
904 Seminole Drive from Julie J. Stewart to Laura Erin Johnson and James Jordan Johnson $170,000
29170
454 Henslowe Lane from Jonathan E. Reggio and Barbara Reggio to Kayin R. Darby $236,900
215 Pinebluff Court from Kenneth L. Gray to Christopher John Steverson $164,900
1128 W. Fairhill Drive from Deborah Elaine Burgess and Kenneth Franklin Burgess to Sara N. Brooks $105,000
229 Pebble Creek Drive from Jacquelyn W. Parker to Keith B. Browning, Jr. and Susan M. Browning $110,000
121 Scotstown Lane from Adam Wayne Quattlebaum to Justin Blake Craft $175,000
417 Matilda Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Billy J. Byrd and Amanda V. Byrd $192,000
122 Savanna Woods Circle from Adolphus C. Varner, Jr. to Clifford J. Lewis and Nancy H. Lewis $127,500
103 Savanna Woods Circle from Christoher Lee Barfield to Kelly Fuller Payer and Brian Matthew Payer $120,000
404 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Antonio D. Smith and Joyce K. Smith $361,170
29172
455 Summer Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Valeria D. Davis $156,000
975 Reynolds Drive from Bradley Nelson and Brenda S. Nelson to Sharon R. James $209,900
620 Williams Circle from John D. Heacock and Ruth E. Heacock to Christopher Ruff and Rachel Ruff $153,700
29210
1630 Wendell Drive from Robert U. Richter to Denica P. Adgerson $100,000
701 Fairway Lane from Alvin Basiliere and Dennisse Basiliere to Matthew James Conner and Ashley A. Linear $163,500
3202 Fernandina Road from Nina C. Newcomb and James H. Newcomb to Fernandina Holdings, LLC $208,000
649 Old Friars Road from Glenn C. Fern and Karen M. Petit to Benjamin Joseph Black and Wendy S. Black $172,900
195 Sandhurst Road from Stephanie Yaun Vokral and Jason Louis Vokral to Tamara Church and John Dantzler $158,000
29212
120 Setting Sun Lane from Deborah L. Schultz and Donna Barton to Christopher M. Joye and Patricia P. Joye $591,000
244 Thornhill Road from Feng Hua Yang and Xing Tai Yang to Robert Marks $128,700
560 Regatta Road from Richard R. Morton to Joseph Stanislaus and Jeanette Stanislaus $679,900
113 Cranewater Drive from Ryan J. Galinski to Lindsey Gonzalez $130,000
92 Winward Way from Ali Mohammad Zandi and Jeff Robert Hannon to Michael Mauldin, Lynn Mauldin and Christopher Mauldin $129,500
116 Beckett Circle from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Cynthia Machuca $150,000
620 Rapids Road from Heather Koon n/k/a Heather Auton to Kelly Morris $136,000
243 Mariners Row from Jennifer Leslie to Rory C. Moon and Carol J. Moon $149,900
Kershaw County
29020
1496 Sunny Hill Road from Blue Heron Timber, LLC to James C. Catoe $934,838
2900 Broad St. from C. Steven Spring, II to Kimberly W. O’Quinn and Amanda O’Quinn $109,000
707 Kirkland St. from Janice Hayes a/k/a Janice Stein Hayes to John Edward Thomas, Jr. $145,000
137 Desaussure St. from Maria M. Hayes to Arthur E. Martin, J. and Amy M. Martin $250,000
16 Estate Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bo Zhang $338,000
29045
1041 Veterans Row from Hall Homes, LLC to Jim Grkman and Alisha Grkman $205,175
8 Jonquil Court from Loans Made Easy, Inc. to Jason F. Barnes $167,000
5 Downs Drive from RJA Investments, LLC to Madison Dawn Covington and Walter Covington $195,000
1824 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Omar I. Gallegos $207,061
1272 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy A. Carpenter and Jill Sonja McLees Carpenter $258,283
226 Sorrel Tree Lane from Joseph B. Connell and Kristin Long Connell to Michael Steve Nakamoto and Shaneil Tiffany Nakamoto $249,900
2486 Pierce Road from Thomas J. Rapier, Sr. and Cassandra M. Rapier to Kimberly K. Biggins $159,000
5 Dalmore Road from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Annette Horlback $255,500
1087 Campbell Ridge Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Alfred W. McFarlin and Regina S. McFarlin $248,937
25 Sugar Maple Court from Mary A. McLean to Alyson M. Hall $154,900
29067
3801 Georgetown Road from Nancy S. Hurst to Joyce L. Sexon and Billy Sexton $115,000
29078
901 Norwood Road from Deborah A. Cantey n/k/a Deborah Cross to Allison B. Zsolzai and Mark Zsolzai $150,000
