This new Lexington County RV dealership will be as big as 19 football fields

Longtime Midlands dealership John’s RV Sales and Service is setting up shop in Lexington County — a 25-acre shop, that is.
“Our customers need room to roam,” general manager Ron Rawl said, according to a new release.
John’s, which is also an Airstream South Carolina dealership, was located at the same spot on Glassmaster Road for 41 years. As of March, the dealership will be sprawled out on 83 acres on Longs Pond Road and Interstate 20 in west Lexington County.
“We needed to provide customers the opportunity to explore the RV inventory inside and out more easily,” Rawl said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
The new dealership will have 300 RVs on the grounds, 16 interior and exterior service bays, as well as an indoor showroom. John’s is having a moving sale at its Glassmaster Road location and will offer “good deals” on RVs at the new location, general sales manager Chris Rawl said.
The old location of John’s/Airstream South Carolina will close on Thursday, Feb. 28. The new location will open on Friday, March 1. The new dealership is located at 165 Business Park Road, off of Interstate 20 and Two Notch Road.
Comments