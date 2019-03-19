Business

Here’s what’s going in the old Toys R Us site at Harbison

By Isabella Cueto

March 19, 2019 02:39 PM

File photo
File photo Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
File photo Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Columbia, SC

A Value City Furniture will open in the former site of Toys R Us near Columbiana Centre.

Value City is a nationwide furniture company that offers less expensive furnishings than similar stores, according to its website. There are more than 100 Value City Furniture stores in the United States.

The Harbison location will be the third store in South Carolina. All the stores are in Columbia.

The new store has job openings for a customer service associate, a sales associate a warehouse associate and a warehouse lead.

Harbison’s Value City Furniture will be located at 140 Columbiana Drive. A company spokesperson could not be reached about when the store will open.

  Comments  