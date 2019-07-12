Business

Columbia fashion store to close for good

Going out of business sign.
Going out of business sign. KLH49 Getty Images (KLH49)
COLUMBIA, SC

This news is color-coded black, as in mourning.

Women’s fashion retailer Charming Charlie is closing its Columbia store. The company declared bankruptcy this week and announced it would close all its stores nationwide.

An assistant manager at the company’s Columbiana Mall store would begin liquidating its stock on Saturday and be shuddered by the end of August, but the corporate office has not yet set a date by which the store must close.

Charming Charlie is known for its color-coded sections; all red clothes in one area, all black clothes in another.

The 15-year-old retailer has 260 stores in 38 states and employs 3,300 people, according to CNN. In court filings, the store claims it only has $6,000 on hand after emerging from a previous bankruptcy in 2018.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant is currently split between covering Richland County and the 2020 presidential race. He has more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

  Comments  