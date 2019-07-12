Columbia fashion store to close for good

Going out of business sign. Getty Images (KLH49)

This news is color-coded black, as in mourning.

Women’s fashion retailer Charming Charlie is closing its Columbia store. The company declared bankruptcy this week and announced it would close all its stores nationwide.

An assistant manager at the company’s Columbiana Mall store would begin liquidating its stock on Saturday and be shuddered by the end of August, but the corporate office has not yet set a date by which the store must close.

Charming Charlie is known for its color-coded sections; all red clothes in one area, all black clothes in another.

The 15-year-old retailer has 260 stores in 38 states and employs 3,300 people, according to CNN. In court filings, the store claims it only has $6,000 on hand after emerging from a previous bankruptcy in 2018.