Starbucks trying to replace Columbia shop that helps raise money for women’s shelter

A Columbia shop that helps fund housing for struggling women may be replaced by a Starbucks drive-thru.

A request to put in a 7,000 square foot Starbucks with a drive-up window at 3017 and 3023 Millwood Avenue was filed with the City of Columbia zoning department on Aug. 14.

The property houses Revente’s Second Chances, a shop that opened in 2010 that sells donated clothing. Money raised by Revente’s Second Chances goes to The Women’s Shelter, an organization that provides housing for women dealing with homelessness, substance abuse and domestic violence.

“It was never opened to make us money,” said Debbie McDaniel, the founder of the shop. “That little store was a labor of love.”

McDaniel said a new location for Revente’s Second Chances is being sought and hopes to re-open the store around the Shandon, Melrose Heights or Rosewood areas. So far the search hasn’t turned up any prospects.

Revente’s Last Call was forced by retail giant Nieman Marcus to change its name two years after it opened. It’s now called Revente’s Second Chances. gmelendez@thestate.com

The block also houses a dry-cleaner, florist, a dog grooming service and other businesses. Those will also be replaced by the Starbucks, according to the zoning application.

“We would rather stay where we are than move,” said Bill Reynolds. He owns Groomingdales, a dog grooming business on the block that sets to be redeveloped, with his wife.

Groomingdales has been at the location for 25 years, Reynolds said. “All of us are totally taken by surprise by this turn of events.”

Capital Development Corps. of Columbia is trying to build the chain coffee shop, calling the business “’high end’” in the application.

“The Millwood Corridor is an (eclectic) neighborhood with diverse business uses,” applicants wrote in their appeal. “It is not heavily imbued with any ‘single’ or dominant character of commercial activity. A ‘high-end’ Starbucks coffee shop and similar Retail uses will readily fit into the existing fabric of uses for this area, responsive to nearby residents and pass-through traffic” and “The site is large enough to easily accommodate the proposed uses, including the proposed drive-thru.”

Other storefronts may be built, according to concept drawings of the new development.

Revenete’s Second Chances is a sister shop Revente, a Five Points consignment shop known for upscale clothing and fashionable jewelry that opened in 1992, and Sid & Nancy, another Five Points shop.

