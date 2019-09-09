The State is accepting nominations for its 20 under 40 class for 2020

The State Media Co. is accepting nominations for its 17th annual 20 under 40 class of Midlands’ leaders.

The program honors 20 people under the age of 40 who are making a difference in their communities. Through the years, The State has recognized 320 people from all professions and all walks of life.

We need your help to select the 2020 class of young leaders. Do you know a rising business or professional star in the Midlands who is younger than 40 and making a mark with both professional success and community involvement? If so, we invite you to nominate her or him.

Nominees must primarily conduct business in the 10 counties of the Midlands and be under age 40 as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. Those selected for the class will be notified in early January. Names will not be made public until the 20 under 40 special section is published in early 2020. To nominate someone, click here.

Here’s some advice for nominations:

▪ You must complete the entire nomination form. Incomplete forms will not be considered.

▪ Send documents or reference letters in support of your candidate to posmundson@thestate.com. Please put “20 under 40 documents” in the subject line. You can send up to five Word or pdf documents.

▪ After submitting the form, follow up with Associate Editor Paul Osmundson (posmundson@thestate.com) to make sure it was submitted properly.

▪ Please include details in your nominations. Avoid just saying a nominee is a “good,” “hard-working” or “kind” person. Add examples and anecdotes.

▪ The Midlands counties where nominees must primarily do business are: Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Fairfield, Lee, Kershaw, Newberry, Orangeburg, Saluda and Sumter.

You can enter your nominations here: 20 Under 40 Nomination form

Still have questions? Email Osmundson at posmundson@thestate.com.