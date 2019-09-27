2 Lexington County Kmart stores to close by the end of the year

9 new businesses and restaurants coming to Columbia Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C.

Two Kmart stores in Lexington County will close their doors by the end of 2019, joining the ranks of dozens of other closed locations across the country.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store” in Lexington, Larry Costello, a spokesperson for Sears and Kmart, wrote in an email to The State.

The West Columbia store will also close. Liquidation sales are supposed to begin this month, Costello said, and the stores will close by mid-December, according to Costello.

He declined to comment on how many people are employed by the Lexington and West Columbia Kmarts.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sears and Kmart were taken over by a parent company, Transformco, in early 2019 to help keep about 400 stores open amid the bankruptcy filings, USA Today reported. Dozens of Kmart and Sears locations across the United States have closed or will close at the end of the year.

The Greenville Kmart will also perish this year, making at least three closures in South Carolina.

The Lexington Kmart is located at 748 West Main St. The West Columbia Kmart is located at 1500 Charleston Highway.