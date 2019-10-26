Lexington YMCA is closing and trying to find home for its horses

After more than six decades, the Lexington branch of the YMCA is shutting down.

The YMCA of Columbia, which runs the Lexington YMCA branch, announced Friday that it will be closing the facility in Redbank off of Old Orangeburg Road. The branch will close Dec. 20.

The Lexington YMCA was founded in 1955. The branch offered aquatic, sports, child care and other programs.

The number of people signing up for programs at the “Lexington Y” has been declining for the last decade, according to the organization. A two year study by volunteers and staff determined that the branch “could no longer sustain operations.”

“We are deeply saddened for the need to close our Lexington Branch,” said Bill Price, who heads YMCA of Columbia. “The programs there have impacted the lives of so many in the Lexington area. Unfortunately, with the cost of maintaining the extensive property, combined with a large decline in use, we are simply unable to continue the operation of the facility.”

The Lexington YMCA sits on 160 acres and houses an equestrian facility.

The horse riding and caring program was “a long-standing favorite of Lexington Y users,” the statement said.

“Every effort is being made to make sure the horses receive exceptional care,” it said.

The YMCA is looking for new, suitable homes the horses.

The property is being sold to LandTech, according to the YMCA. LandTech is a company that develops residential communities. The company developed Lake Carolina, a sprawling community in northeast Columbia where some homes cost up to $2 million.

Employees of the Lexington YMCA will have the option to fill vacant positions at other YMCA of Columbia locations, the organization said. Members of the Lexington Y can continue their membership at another Columbia YMCA location with no additional cost.

“The Columbia YMCA will remain involved with the Lexington Community with the continuation of its Strengthening Families Program and will continue to explore future opportunities in the greater Lexington area,” its statement said.

Founded in 1854, the YMCA of Columbia was one of the first 50 YMCAs in the United States.

“Throughout our nearly 170 years of existence, we have stayed true to our mission - to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” the organization’s statement said.

