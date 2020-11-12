Santa Cruz Nutritionals to expand Sumter plant, create 164 jobs. Here’s how to apply

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A maker of gummy vitamins and supplements, Santa Cruz Nutritionals, announced Thursday that it will invest $84 million to expand a plant in Sumter, according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. The expansion will bring 164 new jobs to the area.

The expansion at 2720 Southgate Drive will include a 24,000-square-foot packaging and employee facility as well as a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

The company expects the expansion to be completed by December 2024. Those interested in applying for a job can apply here.

“Santa Cruz’s expansion will bring new jobs, fortify our job outlook and further solidify Sumter as a great place to do business,” said Sumter Mayor Joe McElveen.

Santa Cruz Nutritionals was established in 1968 and is the “leading manufacturer of enhanced confectionery delivery systems,” according to the release. The company produces a wide range of products for industrial and retail partners including calcium vitamins, fiber and other supplements.

“Indeed, this is an exciting opportunity for Sumter County and demonstrates our ability to attract and grow national and international businesses in our area. We are committed to the continued support of Santa Cruz as they strengthen our economy and our industrial landscape,” said Sumter County Council Chairman James McCain.