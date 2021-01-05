Walmart Supercenter on Bush River Road in Columbia is closing

The Walmart Supercenter at 1326 Bush River Road will close on Feb. 5 due to low sales, according to a company spokesperson.

The store’s pharmacy will close even earlier on Jan. 22, as the company works with customers to transfer prescriptions to other stores.

All associates in the store will be eligible to transfer to one of the other more than 10 Walmart Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s Clubs in Columbia. All store associates will be paid through April 9, unless they transfer stores, said a Walmart spokesperson.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Bush River Road location. We look forward to serving them at our other Columbia stores and on walmart.com,” said Phillip Keene, director of global corporate affairs and corporate communications.

The store will begin clearance sales in the coming weeks in order to sell as much remaining merchandise as possible.