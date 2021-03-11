Columbia CVS is closing. Here’s when you can pick up your last prescription there.

Benedict College is partnering with CVS Health and the City of Columbia to give free, rapid Covid-19 testing through Sept. 30. Patients can schedule appointments by calling 803-705-4351. The test is a self-administered nasal swab that is processed on site. Results are available in about 30 minutes. 9/9/20 tglantz@thestate.com

CVS at 2571 Forest Drive in Columbia is closing on May 26, according to a CVS spokesperson Matthew Blanchette.

The building is listed for lease by Trinity Partners Columbia.

“The closure of this store is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees. In fact, every effort will be made to place them into comparable roles at other CVS locations nearby,” said Blanchette in an email.

All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 3312 Devine St., less than two miles away, said the company.

Last year CVS announced it would close 75 of its more than 9,000 stores nationally as stores leases ended. CVS announced it would focus on expanding its HealthHUBs in 2019, a CVS concept that will focus on the community health clinic aspect of CVS rather than retail side of the brand.

In 2020, CVS acquired Longs Drugs, which shuddered 11 Midlands locations and redirected customers to nearby CVS locations.

Another CVS on Forest Drive is in the Forest Park shopping center, but does not have a drive-thru pharmacy option for customers. Company officials did not disclose if any other South Carolina stores will be closing this year.