Kendra Scott jewelry store to open in Columbia, SC. Here’s where to find the retailer

After losing several stores in the last year, Trenholm Plaza in Columbia is gaining one back with a new Kendra Scott jewelry store opening on May 1 in the shopping center.

Kendra Scott will open in the former Francesca’s boutique at 4840 Forest Drive Suite 6-A and will be only the second Kendra Scott store in South Carolina, with one other location on King Street in Charleston, according to the company’s website.

The Columbia store will feature a Kendra Scott Color Bar, where shoppers can personalize their own jewelry by picking out different gemstones, shapes and designs, as first reported by ColaDaily.

Opening weekend for the retailer will also feature different events each day focused on local charities, said the company’s regional marketing manager Jennifer Arpin. Kendra Scott is partnering with Femme x COLUMBIA for it’s VIP event Friday evening benefiting Feed the City.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from purchases made between noon and 3 p.m. will go toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on May 1 and to Tri Delta Sorority and its philanthropy St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on May 2.

The first 50 customers each day will receive a free tote bag. For purchases of $75 and over, shoppers can receive a free piece of jewelry or champagne from Bubbles and Brew and waffles from The Belgian Waffle Truck on Sunday.

Customers who spend $100 or more on Saturday will receive a free flower bouquet from Petite Fleur, a local mobile flower boutique.

Kendra Scott in Columbia will continue to partner with local charities after opening weekend, said Arpin, and has already had a handful reach out to collaborate. If you can’t attend the opening weekend in person, Arpin said they will offer virtual “give back codes” so customers can shop online and still support the charities.

For more details on opening weekend and to RSVP, visit kscolumbiagrandopening.splashthat.com. The jewelry store, named after its founder Kendra Scott, is based in Austin, Texas.