Calling all SC vinyl junkies! Here’s where to go on Record Store Day in the Midlands

Of all the days that celebrate some beloved part of living that aren’t national holidays, Record Store Day might command the most loyal following.

Record Store Day is June 12.

A regular at Papa Jazz Record Shoppe in Five Points camps outside the store with his mom for days to get the exclusive vinyl that comes out on Record Store Day, shop employee Preach Jacobs said. The morning of Record Store Day, the shop will have a line along the block.

The first Record Store Day was held in 2008. As internet shopping increasingly threatened brick-and-mortar stores, the creators of Record Store Day wanted to celebrate the people who own and work at record stores and the stores’ cultural contributions to towns and cities. The creators also wanted to give local stores a financial boost.

This year, 424 releases are being put out on June 12, and the list of artists and titles offers something for anyone. Some of the releases local shops have received calls about are a box set by the Grateful Dead, rare Hip Hop records and a new Tom Petty release.

Fans have kept the phone busy at Scratch N’ Spin of West Columbia with questions about an album by Stryper, the Christian hair metal band of the 1980s.

But this year’s event gives people a bit more than vinyl.

As coronavirus subsides, “I think people just want to have the experience of walking into a store again” and getting something new, Jacobs said.

Here are the records stores you can check out in Columbia, Lexington and across South Carolina:

Scratch N’ Spin

513 12th St., West Columbia, SC 29169

Scratch N’ Spin has the biggest celebration going on in the area for Record Store Day.

The store will open early at 8 a.m. and will have a “mega sale.” Starting at 12:30 p.m., the bands Shun and FireNest play in store

Shun is a Carolina four-piece featuring a former member of Columbia rock band Throttlerod. “Shun has worked quickly to establish a distinct identity throughout their first LP,” incorporating melodic noise rock and heavy riffs with atmospheric and contemplative moments, a release said.

FireNest is a South Carolina three-piece metal band with influences from bands like EHG, High on Fire, Russian Circles, Mastodon, Acid Bath and Karma to Burn.

Scratch N’ Spin is much more than a record store. It sells comic books, movies, video games and collectibles.

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe

2014 Greene St., Columbia, SC 29205

The venerable Five Points record store, which celebrated its fourth decade in business in 2019, draws throngs of people every year for Record Store Day. It opens early at 8 a.m. on June 12.

The shop sells music mostly on vinyl and CD but also supplies customers with movies on DVD and Blue-ray. The store features a section for local music. You know someone’s cool if they’re rockin’ a Papa Jazz t-shirt, which the store also sells.

Turntable City

202 W Main St. Suite A, Lexington, SC 29072

Run by a pillar of the local hip hop community, DJ Kingpin, Turntable City is filled with crates for diggers. The store is set to have Record Store Day releases, the owner said.

Turntable City is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer 10% off entire purchases for Record Store Day.

Vintage Vinyl

4202 Augusta Rd., Lexington, SC 29073

The name Vintage Vinyl tells you what the store carries, but it also stocks CDs, video games and stereo equipment.

The store won’t have Record Store Day releases, but if you’re looking for vinyl, it’s open from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to social media.

Cosmic Rays

4427 Devine St., Columbia, SC 29205

Cosmic Rays is more of a comic book store and won’t have Record Store Day releases, but it carries used vinyl and CDs as well as vintage video games and other collectibles.

If you’re out and about for Record Store Day, Cosmic Rays would be a good last stop. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Music Gator

1251 Hastings Dr., Sumter, SC 29150

Music Gator in Sumter will have Record Store Day releases. It sells used and new music and movies as well as guitars and accessories. It stocks items like sage and incense as well.

It’s the kind of place where a collector might find a hidden gem. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Record stores across SC

If you’re searching for a rare Record Store Day release and can’t find it in a Midlands store, 12 other shops in South Carolina are participating.