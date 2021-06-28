Five Below to open a new location in Lexington, SC. Here’s where

Five Below will open on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington in late-July.

Five Below will open at the Lexington Place shopping center at 5454-G Sunset Blvd. where the former Dress Barn was.

The store is scheduled to open on July 30, ColaDaily first reported.

At Five Below, most items are $5 or less and include things like toys, home decor, electronic accessories, books, makeup, games and more. There are designated sections for items that cost $10, which the company created in 2019.

There are more than 1,000 Five Below stores across the country, according to the company. Other Midlands locations include 256 Harbison Blvd. and 10136 Two Notch Road.

Five Below is hiring and those interested can fill out an application on the company’s website.