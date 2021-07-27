Business

Here’s where to can find the cheapest gas prices in Lexington County

Amy Williams gets gas at the Circle K on Randolph Road in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Price per gallon of Regular gas is $2.89. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

We all like to save money.

And with the economy picking back up following lockdowns from COVID-19 pandemic, the national average for gas has spiked to just over $3, the highest its been in seven years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

South Carolina residents have been a bit luckier though, as the price for gas is still lower than it was three years ago pre-pandemic. Still, apps like GasBuddy, Waze, and Gas Guru can all be a valuable tools to help save you money when planning a last-minute summer trip or during a causal fill-up. In some cases in Lexington County, you can find gas roughly 40 cents lower than the national average.

To save time, we crunched the numbers for you. Here’s where you can find the cheapest priced regular gas in Lexington County:

Where: Murphy Express

Locations: 500 W. Main St. and 4873 Augusta Road in Lexington

Price: $2.59

Where: Shell & Circle K

Locations: 746 W. Main St. in Lexington

Price: $2.63 ($2.61 if paid with cash)

Where: 7-Eleven

Location: 5228 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington

Price: $2.63

Where: Circle K

Location: 5372 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington

Price: $2.63 (1 cent gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)

Where: Speedway

Location: 815 N. Lake Dr. in Lexington

Price: $2.63

Where: Circle K

Location: 959 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington

Price: $2.65 (1 cent gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)

Where: Exxon

Location: 711 W. Main St. in Lexington

Price: $2.79 ($2.69 if paid with cash)

Where: BP

Location: 5423 Augusta Road in Lexington

Price: $2.79 (8 cent gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)

Where: Mobil

Location: 1005 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington

Price: $2.79 ($2.72 if paid with cash)

Where: 7-Eleven

Location: 4301 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington

Price: $2.75

