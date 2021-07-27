Here’s where to can find the cheapest gas prices in Lexington County

Amy Williams gets gas at the Circle K on Randolph Road in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Price per gallon of Regular gas is $2.89. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

We all like to save money.

And with the economy picking back up following lockdowns from COVID-19 pandemic, the national average for gas has spiked to just over $3, the highest its been in seven years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

South Carolina residents have been a bit luckier though, as the price for gas is still lower than it was three years ago pre-pandemic. Still, apps like GasBuddy, Waze, and Gas Guru can all be a valuable tools to help save you money when planning a last-minute summer trip or during a causal fill-up. In some cases in Lexington County, you can find gas roughly 40 cents lower than the national average.

To save time, we crunched the numbers for you. Here’s where you can find the cheapest priced regular gas in Lexington County:

Where: Murphy Express



Locations: 500 W. Main St. and 4873 Augusta Road in Lexington



Price: $2.59

Where: Shell & Circle K



Locations: 746 W. Main St. in Lexington



Price: $2.63 ($2.61 if paid with cash)

Where: 7-Eleven



Location: 5228 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington



Price: $2.63

Where: Circle K



Location: 5372 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington



Price: $2.63 (1 cent gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)

Where: Speedway



Location: 815 N. Lake Dr. in Lexington



Price: $2.63

Where: Circle K



Location: 959 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington



Price: $2.65 (1 cent gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)

Where: Exxon



Location: 711 W. Main St. in Lexington



Price: $2.79 ($2.69 if paid with cash)

Where: BP



Location: 5423 Augusta Road in Lexington



Price: $2.79 (8 cent gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)

Where: Mobil



Location: 1005 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington



Price: $2.79 ($2.72 if paid with cash)

Where: 7-Eleven



Location: 4301 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington



Price: $2.75