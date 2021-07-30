Only one-third of SC restaurants that applied for federal COVID assistance received money

Main Street Columbia. tglantz@thestate.com

Over the last year, the U.S. Small Business Administration has implemented several new covid relief programs, including the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The program was designed to provide emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses that were shuttered or otherwise negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the SBA.

Over the past few months the U.S. economy — restaurants specifically — have experienced a come back, largely due to increased vaccine rates, lower rates of covid infections and a greater number of people leaving their homes following months of isolation.

However, with covid infections increasing as the delta variant spreads through communities, including here in Richland County, restaurants may see regulations and safety precautions put in place once more, bringing with them renewed financial hardship.

Data released by the SBA through June 30 shows how much federal assistance has been given to restaurants and other eligible businesses countrywide through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

In South Carolina just over 3,100 businesses applied for RRF grants, but only one-third of these businesses received aid, in line with the national trend. In total, South Carolina has received just over $216 billion in RRF grants.

In total, almost 280,000 eligible businesses applied for RRF grants. So far, only 36% of these businesses have received aid. This amounts to over $28 billion in funds.

Out of the 56 states and territories that received aid, South Carolina ranked 27th and 29th for the total number of businesses receiving aid and the total amount of money received, respectively.

California, New York and Texas were the top three states in both rankings.

Hawaii, Oregon and Washington D.C. had the highest percentages of businesses that applied for grants and actually received them, all at about 47%.