Peanut shelling company creating jobs by investing millions in new Midlands facility

A peanut shelling company is making a major investment to expand into the Midlands, where it will create more than 100 jobs, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the Governor’s Office.

On Wednesday, Premium Peanut said it plans to invest $64.3 million for a new facility in Orangeburg County.

“Today’s announcement by Premium Peanut is a huge win for our state’s agribusiness sector,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release.

Founded in Georgia in 2014, Premium Peanut operates one of the largest peanut shelling facilities in the world, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture said. Premium Peanut’s customers consist of the major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers in the U.S., as well as customers in more than 30 countries around the world, according to the release.

By coming to the Midlands, the company that’s “at the top of its game in its industry,” will offer something fresh for the community, according to Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam.

Premium Peanut’s Orangeburg County facility will provide more capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model, according to the release. There are more than 200 growers involved in the company’s largest facility in south Georgia.

Information on the size of the new facility, and the number of growers expected to be involved, was not available, but officials said it “will build on the company’s existing model, creating maximum value of every peanut for its grower-owners.”

Portions of the new facility are expected to be operational by 2022.

The company began shelling peanuts in 2016, with about 140,000 tons in shelling capacity, according to the release. Through investments, efficiencies and growth, the company now has a plant capacity of 300,000 tons, which is about 10% of the U.S. peanut crop, officials said.

Growers looking to learn more should contact the Palmetto Peanut Buying Point. Individuals interested in applying for the jobs expected to be created in Orangeburg should visit the company’s careers webpage.

“In addition to creating jobs, Premium Peanut’s new processing facility represents a dynamic value-added opportunity for South Carolina farmers,” Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said in the release.

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III predicted Premium Peanut will make a significant impact in the Palmetto State, while S.C. Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said the new facility will connect South Carolina farmers to the global marketplace.

“We thank the Premium Peanut leadership and investors as well as all the farmers for believing in our people and location,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said in the release.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project, according to the release.