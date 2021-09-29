Business

There isn’t an Apple Store in Columbia. Could this new business be the next best thing?

An Apple product repair store called Simply Mac has opened in Trenholm Plaza
Facing technical issues with your iPhone or Mac?

For Columbia residents, that has often meant having to schlep all the way to Charleston or Augusta to visit Apple Stores in those cities. Though the tech giant currently has no plans to open an official store in the capital city, a new business in Trenholm Plaza may provide a solution for those who are sick of making the journey.

Simply Mac, a national chain that opened a Columbia location in August, employs Apple certified technicians who can help with problems ranging from a cracked screen to battery issues and even iOS software troubles.

“We do pretty much anything and everything,” said the company’s market director, Charlie Fisher.

The experience of visiting Simply Mac is similar to visiting an official Apple Store. Customers can sign up online for an appointment, and when they arrive at the store, a service technician will meet them at the counter to troubleshoot solutions.

Though Simply Mac is not owned by Apple, the company is called a “premiere partner.” This means Apple refers customers who do not live close to an Apple store to Simply Mac for service needs. Simply Mac employees must undergo the same training certification as Apple Store employees, Fisher said.

“We are the largest Apple service provider outside of Apple itself,” he said.

The company has a second South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach. It also plans to open a third store in Mount Pleasant.

