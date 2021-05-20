‘A major system failure’: AT&T outage knocks out 911 system across Charleston region

Berkeley County’s official Twitter account said its dispatchers were “overwhelmed with calls” on the morning of May 20, 20121, when an AT&T outage temporarily knocked out 911 services in the Charleston region.

An AT&T outage has knocked out 911 phone service for more than five hours across the Charleston region, leaving officials to set up temporary emergency numbers in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties.

In announcing the outage, Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer described it as “a major system failure.”

The malfunction Thursday morning left county officials frantically trying to set up alternative ways to get help to Lowcountry residents who were unable to get help when they tried to call 911.

The lines stopped working about 10 a.m., according to Charleston County spokeswoman Kelsey Barlow.

“It happened very suddenly,” Barlow said in a phone interview with The State.

Hours later, around 12:38 p.m., officials sent an emergency alert across the Lowcountry, instructing residents to dial specific temporary numbers in case they are facing a life-threatening emergency.

However, the emergency alert sent to residents contained a typo and listed the wrong area code for Charleston County’s temporary emergency line. The error forced officials to send a second emergency alert less than 20 minutes later with the correct list of emergency numbers.

Charleston County residents are being asked to call 854-216-0239, with officials urging residents to “stay on the line and not hang up.”

Residents can also text 9-1-1 and use 911helpme.com.

At 11:45 a.m., Berkeley County’s official Twitter account said its dispatchers were “overwhelmed with calls.” Berkeley County officials said their 911 center has a back-up system, which meant it was getting 911 calls from other jurisdictions.

Berkeley County is now asking its callers to dial 843-761-9000 in case of life-threatening emergencies instead of 911.

An hour later, just before 12:45 p.m., Dorchester County officials said the widespread outage had taken out their phone system and, with it, their county’s 911 dispatch center.

Dorchester County residents should call 843-970-2782, county officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.