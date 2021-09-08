Charleston voted best US city by Travel + Leisure readers for 9th year in a row

The City of Charleston held onto its status as South Carolina’s largest city, according to new census numbers released Thursday.

Charleston can proclaim, once again, it is simply the best.

For the ninth year in a row, Travel + Leisure readers crowned Charleston, South Carolina, the No. 1 city in the United States.

In addition to national bragging rights, Charleston is also the only American city to land on the magazine’s list of the best cities in the world.

In that global ranking, the Holy City came in at No. 18, right behind No. 17 Jaipur, India. The South Carolina city of just over 150,000 beat out No. 19 Tokyo, an international city home to nearly 14 million people, which recently hosted the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Overall, Travel + Leisure readers named San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, the top city in the world.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The results of the annual World’s Best Awards survey were published online Wednesday morning.

“The 2021 standouts are as far-flung as ever, and suggest a renewed appreciation for places that offer unparalleled natural beauty and, in many places, fewer crowds,” Travel + Leisure editor in chief Jacqui Gifford said in a statement. “Forced to think on their feet, the properties that made the cut in 2021 all found innovative ways to deliver exceptional hospitality to their guests.”

And, according to Travel + Leisure readers, the South had quite the draw when it came to naming the best cities in America.

Along with Charleston, five other Southeastern cities landed in the top 15 spotlight: nearby Savannah came in at No. 3; culturally rich New Orleans landed at No. 4; historic Williamsburg, Va., snagged the No. 8 spot; music-loving Nashville came in at No. 11; and free-spirited Asheville, N.C., rounded out the list at No. 15.

“Southern cities continue to steal the hearts of T+L readers, thanks to the wonderful mix of warm hospitality, approachable size, excellent food, and striking architecture,” the magazine wrote.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

But why do Travel + Leisure magazine readers harbor such love for Charleston year after year?

“How could you not love those cobblestoned streets? The beautiful, colorful houses and gas lanterns. Take a carriage ride…or catch a boat,” one reader wrote. “Charleston is such a historic treasure with beauty at every corner. Also heaven for foodies. King Street has excellent shops, bars, and restaurants and is great for nightlife.”

All of the winners will be featured in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, which hits newsstands Sept. 17.