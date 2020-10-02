McMaster lifts SC’s restaurant capacity limits, but some restrictions remain

A day after promising to lift COVID-19 related restrictions on South Carolina restaurants “soon,” Gov. Henry McMaster officially did so Friday, issuing an executive order allowing Palmetto State establishments to operate at 100% of their capacity, effective immediately.

In addition, McMaster announced Friday that requirements such as spacing tables six feet apart, limiting the number of diners per table to eight and not allowing people to congregate while waiting will now only be strongly encouraged, not necessary.

“South Carolina is open for business” McMaster said in a statement. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one — aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

That capacity restriction, aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, have been in place since May. Before that, McMaster had limited establishments to drive-through or takeout orders since March. He first permitted outdoor seating in early May, then expanded that to include indoor dining at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing a week later, earlier than recommended by health experts at the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Other restrictions remain in place after Friday’s announcement, though. Patrons and employees must still wear facial coverings indoors, and alcohol cannot be served or consumed after 11 p.m. McMaster has praised the alcohol rule in particular as being effective in preventing large gatherings in bars, a concern of health experts as college students return to campuses.

South Carolina now joins other states across the southeast loosening restrictions on indoor dining as the global pandemic continues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently allowed restaurants to go to 100% indoor capacity, and local governments would have to justify to the state if they wanted to keep restaurant capacity under 50%. Georgia also does not have capacity limits on restaurants.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina in March, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has recorded 144,366 confirmed cases of the virus, approximately 2.8% of the state’s population. DHEC has also reported that 3,211 S.C. residents have died after contracting the virus.