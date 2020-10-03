DHEC: High percent positive of COVID-19 comes from delayed results in latest cases

South Carolina recorded 649 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday with 31 more deaths, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control

DHEC reported 1,991 individual test results Saturday, putting the percentage of tests returning positive at 32.6%, the highest percent of positive tests since the virus was discovered in South Carolina.

The high percent positive reported is a result of the delayed test results, DHEC said.

The average rate of positive tests continues to decline from the state’s high points in July, when it consistently topped 20%, but it is still above the 5% mark health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal.

Officials have also pushed to increase testing totals, recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which counties were affected?

Richland County has seen a bump in case counts since college students first started returning to campus in late August and led the state once more on Saturday, with 73 new cases. Neighboring Lexington County added 28.

The following counties saw residents die after contracting COVID-19: Aiken (2), Anderson (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Darlington (2), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (3), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Newberry (1), Pickens (2), Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), York (7).

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

The number of daily new cases reported in South Carolina hit a high of 2,343 on July 18. In the month after, totals slowly dropped, including a stretch of 13 days in a row when case counts were under 1,000.

The seven-day moving average of new cases rose again slightly in late August and early September, but it dipped again and has stayed below 1,000 new cases per day in October.

State health officials credited the decline in cases since July in part to a significant slowdown in virus activity in areas with face mask requirements and where residents are practicing social distancing. In particular, DHEC data has shown that the areas that implemented mask ordinances the earliest have seen the largest overall declines.

But health officials have also said lower testing totals have played a role as well. After regularly reporting more than 10,000 tests a day in July, DHEC has not recorded that many throughout August and September and bottomed out at under 3,000 tests reported in a day on multiple occasions.

Officials have said there has not been a reduction in testing capacity, but demand has slowed as “testing fatigue” sets in. The Department of Health and Human Services deployed a federal “surge testing team” that has set up free testing sites and opportunities in the Columbia area over the next several weeks.

To account for lower test totals, officials have highlighted the importance of percentage of tests run that come back positive. The seven-day moving average of that percentage in South Carolina rose to nearly 20% in early September but has declined to under 12% in recent weeks.

Nationally, about 8.2% of tests have turned up positive, according to the CDC. In South Carolina, that percentage has been higher since March, at 14.8%. In all, 1,488,067 tests have been completed in the state since March.

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials have estimated that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus don’t get tested.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Saturday, state health officials reported 32 new probable cases and two new probable death. That puts the total number of probable cases at 4,938 and total probable deaths at 199.

How are hospitals being impacted?

As of Saturday, the state reported 686 patients in South Carolina hospitals have the novel coronavirus, including 163 in intensive care and 88 on ventilators. This is the first time since June 16 that fewer than 700 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at one time, according to the COVID Tracking Project — the number of patients hospitalized at one time peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

In all, 80.48% of inpatient beds in S.C. hospitals are currently occupied, including 73.12% of ICU beds.