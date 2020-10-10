Under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC, continuing trend, DHEC reports

Saturday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 860 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 21 new confirmed deaths related to the disease.

Since the global pandemic first reached the Palmetto State in March, DHEC has now recorded 150,915 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,346 deaths. The state reached 50,000 cases on July 9 and 100,000 cases on Aug. 10.

Saturday’s case count is the second highest the state has seen so far in October, but it has now been nearly a month since DHEC has recorded more than 1,000 cases in a single day. South Carolina recorded its first 1,000-case day in mid-June and consistently exceeded that throughout the summer.

Health officials recorded 8,124 individual test results Saturday, putting the percentage of individuals testing positive at 10.6%. The average rate of positive tests has declined from the state’s high points in July, when it consistently topped 20%, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal.

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

Which counties were affected?

Horry County reported the largest increase in new cases Saturday, adding 116 to its total. Greenville County had the second most with 108.

In the Midlands, Richland County added 65 new cases, while neighboring Lexington County added 37.

Residents of the following counties died after contracting COVID-19: Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (3), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Lexington (3), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), Union (1), York (2).

One of the individuals was described as a young adult. Four were middle-aged, defined by DHEC as being between 35 and 64 years old, with the remaining 17 all being elderly, defined as 65 years old and up.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

The number of daily new cases reported in South Carolina hit a high of 2,343 on July 18. In the month after, totals slowly dropped, including a stretch of 13 days in a row when case counts were under 1,000.

The seven-day moving average of new cases rose again slightly in late August and early September, but it has dipped again and stayed relatively flat since then at around 750 to 800.

State health officials credited the decline in cases since July in part to a significant slowdown in virus activity in areas with face mask requirements and where residents are practicing social distancing. In particular, DHEC data showed that the areas that implemented mask ordinances the earliest have seen the largest overall declines.

But health officials have said lower testing totals have played a role as well. After regularly reporting more than 10,000 tests a day in July, DHEC did not record that many throughout August and September.

Officials have said there has not been a reduction in testing capacity, but demand has slowed as “testing fatigue” sets in. To account for lower test totals, officials have highlighted the importance of percentage of tests run that come back positive. The seven-day moving average of that percentage in South Carolina rose to nearly 20% in early September but has declined to under 15% recently.

Nationally, about 8.2% of tests have turned up positive, according to the CDC. In South Carolina, that percentage has been higher since March, at 14.5%. In all, 1,611,221 tests have been completed in the state since March.

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials estimated in the past that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus don’t get tested, and global experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Saturday, state health officials reported 54 new probable cases and one new probable death. That puts the total number of probable cases at 5,706 and total probable deaths at 205.

How are hospitals being affected?

As of Saturday, the state reported 728 patients in South Carolina hospitals have the novel coronavirus, including 179 in intensive care and 93 on ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized at one time peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

In all, 83.15% of inpatient beds in S.C. hospitals are currently occupied, including 73.91% of ICU beds.