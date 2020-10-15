DHEC announces more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC for first time in a month

For the first time in more than a month, South Carolina has announced more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, as state health officials announced 1,072 new confirmed cases Thursday.

The last time the Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced more than 1,000 cases was on Sept. 11, a gap of more than 30 days that was the longest the state had had between such days since it first crossed the 1,000-case mark in June.

Officials also revised their data Thursday to include exactly 1,000 tests reported to DHEC on Oct. 8 as well.

DHEC also announced 11 new deaths related to the novel virus Thursday. Since the first case of the novel virus in South Carolina was reported in March, DHEC has now recorded 154,869 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,400 deaths.

Officials reported 8,459 individual test results Thursday, the highest total reported so far this month, putting the percentage of positive tests at 12.7%. A total of 1,697,156 tests have now been performed in the state since March.

The average rate of positive tests has declined from the state’s high points in July, when it consistently topped 20%, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal.

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials estimated in the past that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested, and global experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Thursday, health officials reported 95 new probable cases and three new probable deaths from COVID-19. That puts the total number of probable cases at 6,237 and total probable deaths at 207.

How are hospitals being impacted?

As of Thursday, DHEC reported that 762 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 8.8% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 204 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 94 are on ventilators.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.